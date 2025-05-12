Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Schools In Non-Border J & K Areas To Reopen Tomorrow: Govt

Schools In Non-Border J & K Areas To Reopen Tomorrow: Govt


2025-05-12 08:10:29
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Education Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sakina Itoo Monday said that the schools falling under non-border areas of the Union territory shall reopen on Tuesday.

“All schools and colleges to reopen from tomorrow in non-border districts of Jammu as well as Kashmir,” Itoo wrote on X.

In the meantime, Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) said,“All schools to open tomorrow on 13th of May 2025, except for boarder districts Kupwara Baramulla and sub division Gurez of Bandipora.”

