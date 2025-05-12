Bicycles Donated To Children And Teenagers At Initiative Of Leyla Aliyeva

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

On May 11, a special social campaign was held for children and adolescents living in Khizi, Guba, Gakh and Yevlakh regions at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of IDEA Public Union, as part of the campaign, supported by the Azerbaijan Cycling Federation, a total of 200 children and adolescents aged 6-18, 50 from each region, were gifted bicycles and appropriate safety equipment.

The main goal of this regularly implemented initiative is to create conditions for children living in the regions to spend their free time more effectively, increase their interest in sports and a healthy lifestyle, promote physical activity, as well as encourage the use of bicycles as an ecological means of transportation. The children participating in the event welcomed the gifts with great joy and expressed their gratitude to the organizers for the initiative.

It should be noted that, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union, large-scale projects covering humanitarian, educational, healthcare, social, environmental and other areas are regularly implemented in various regions of our country and in a number of countries around the world.

These initiatives, covering various targets and age groups, make significant contributions to improving the social well-being of people, improving their quality of life, protecting nature and biodiversity, and restoring ecological balance. These projects have a direct positive impact on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, serving both the well-being of society and the sustainable development of our planet.