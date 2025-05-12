Azerbaijan, Latvia Mull Joint Agricultural Working Group

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan and Latvia are exploring the creation of a Joint Working Group on Agriculture, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijan Agriculture Ministry. The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Azerbaijani Agriculture Minister Majnun Mammadov and Latvian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Edgars Skuja.

Minister Mammadov noted that cooperation between the two countries is developing dynamically across all sectors, adding that “Azerbaijan fully supports all initiatives aimed at strengthening economic and trade ties with Latvia.”

He also highlighted Azerbaijan's favorable business environment and significant transit potential, encouraging Latvian entrepreneurs to explore investment opportunities and make broader use of Azerbaijan's transport and logistics networks.

During the meeting, both sides discussed a range of topics aimed at expanding collaboration in the agricultural sector. These included:



Strengthening the legal and institutional framework for agrarian cooperation,

Sharing information on high-export-potential agricultural products,

Increasing trade turnover in agricultural and food products,

Facilitating business-to-business contacts,

Encouraging Latvian participation in the Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition,

Promoting the transfer of modern agricultural technologies, and Launching research, education, and training programs in the field of agriculture.

Ambassador Skuja reaffirmed Latvia's interest in expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan and emphasized that his country considers Azerbaijan a friendly and strategic partner. He underlined the significant potential for agricultural collaboration between the two nations.

The proposed working group is seen as a practical step toward deepening ties and fostering knowledge exchange, innovation, and market expansion between Azerbaijan and Latvia in the agrarian domain.