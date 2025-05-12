SAPO, NABU Decline To Comment On Investigative Actions Against National Guard Officials

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) announced that it will not comment - alongside the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU)- on the progress or outcomes of investigative actions within ongoing criminal proceedings involving officials from the National Guard of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, SAPO made the statement via Facebook in response to media reports about investigative actions targeting National Guard leadership.

“In order to achieve the goals of the investigations, NABU and SAPO do not comment on the progress or results of investigative actions in their criminal proceedings. Public updates are provided only when investigators and prosecutors have gathered sufficient evidence to formally notify individuals of suspicion,” the statement reads.

The prosecutors emphasized that the mere fact of investigative actions does not indicate guilt on the part of any individuals involved.

“Investigative actions are primarily used to verify various versions and are aimed at collecting evidence that may confirm or refute the commission of a crime or the involvement of specific individuals,” SAPO added.

The final results of the criminal cases mentioned in the media as well as any related decisions will be communicated by NABU and SAPO through official channels.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on May 10 the Ministry of Internal Affairs announced that six senior officials from the logistics department of the National Guard's Main Directorate had been suspended, and an internal investigation had been launched.