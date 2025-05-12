Ukraine's Drone Innovations Take Center Stage In Europe

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine has achieved significant progress in developing new weapons to resist Russian aggression. What began as a World War II-style conflict is now evolving into the world's first full-scale drone war.

This was stated by Oleksandr Kamyshin, the Ukrainian President's Advisor on Strategic Industries, during the EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum in Brussels, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“This war started as a World War II-style conflict. But it will end as the first-ever drone war in history. We've made substantial progress in producing all types of unmanned systems - air, land, and sea drones. We're pushing our industry to incorporate AI into every type of drone. We already have self-targeting strike FPV drones. The next big thing is drone swarms, coordinated for offensive capabilities,” Kamyshin said.

According to Kamyshin, Ukraine's defense industry is now capable of producing not only unmanned systems but the full spectrum of modern weaponry and ammunition, including 155mm artillery systems and shells, armored vehicles, missile systems, and more.

“In fact, we have reinvented conventional warfare. Where we once had mortar shells, we now have 'mortar drones'. Where there were artillery guns, we now have artillery drones. We have missile drones and even drones for air defense. Everything our defense industry has learned during this war, we are ready to share with you - our strategic partners,” the Advisor emphasized.

He also pointed out that Ukraine was officially represented at the forum by key government ministries and 47 private Ukrainian defense companies that have already launched dozens of joint ventures with European partners.

As previously reported, the 2nd EU-Ukraine Defense Industry Forum is held on May 12 in Brussels, bringing together leading Ukrainian and European defense manufacturers.

Photo: Mykhailo Fedorov/Facebook