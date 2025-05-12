403
UNSMIL: Advisory Committee Report Will Form Basis For Election Dialogue
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, May 12 (KUNA) -- The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya, Hana Tetteh affirmed on Monday that the report issued by the Advisory Committee -including its recommendations and proposed options- will serve as a foundation for dialogue among all concerned parties to reach a consensual roadmap paving the way for elections in Libya.
In a statement, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) announced that Tetteh held meetings with several Libyan officials, including the President of the Presidential Council Mohammad Al-Menfi and his deputies Abdullah Al-Lafi and Musa Al-Koni, as well as Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibeh.
The discussions focused on the proposals submitted by the Advisory Committee, which was tasked with presenting options to resolve contentious issues surrounding the electoral process.
Tetteh called on all parties to provide their feedback and perspectives on the proposals and expressed her intention to continue consultations with the widest possible segment of Libyan society.
She also stressed the importance of addressing human rights violations and cases of enforced disappearance, with specific mention of the case of missing House of Representatives member Ibrahim al-Darsi.
Recent security tensions in western Libya were also discussed, with both sides emphasizing the need to maintain nationwide stability.
It is worth noting that the Advisory Committee was established by UNSMIL and is composed of Libyan political figures and civil society representatives, and its purpose is to develop a framework for national dialogue that would ultimately lead to the holding of elections in Libya. (end)
