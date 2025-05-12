Knowbe4 Predicts Agentic AI Ransomware Is Imminent On International Anti-Ransomware Day

New type of ransomware that utilizes agentic AI for faster, more effective attacks anticipated to become a threat

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity platform that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced a prediction that agentic AI ransomware will become a new threat in the near future, recognized on International Anti-Ransomware Day.

Ransomware demands and payments escalated in 2024 , with average payments reaching $2.73 million. International Anti-Ransomware Day serves as a platform to raise awareness globally about the dangers of ransomware and the best practices for mitigating it.

AI agentic ransomware is a collection of AI bots that perform all the steps necessary to conduct a successful ransomware attack, only faster and better. The AI-enabled agentic ransomware will gain initial access, analyze the environment, determine how to maximize malicious hacker profits, and implement the attacks. And it will not be just one attack, but a series of escalating attacks to maximize a malicious hacker's profit.

"We have already seen how AI has been used in hacking for a few years now and the near-term future is best predicted by past behavior," said Roger Grimes, data-driven defense evangelist, KnowBe4. "History shows that the bad actors follow about six to 12 months behind what the good actors invent and discover. It takes that long for the bad actors to learn what the good actors developed and then figure out not only how to use it maliciously, but place it into existing hacker tools and kits so a broad range of hackers can use them. Now is the time to start using agentic AI in cybersecurity defenses – before it becomes a true threat."

KnowBe4 has multiple resources, including tips to help organizations fight against ransomware and a Ransomware Hostage Rescue Manual .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

