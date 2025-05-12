Did You Purchase Shares Of Aphria Inc. (Aphria) After January 29, 2018 And Hold Them Until March 23, 2018 And/Or December 3, 2018?

TORONTO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - A Settlement has been reached in the global class action against Aphria and certain of its former officers and directors regarding alleged misrepresentations made in certain of Aphria's public disclosures released between January 29, 2018 and December 3, 2018 (the " Class Action "). Aphria and the other Defendants have denied all allegations against them.

The Settlement provides for the payment by the Defendants of the total amount of CAD $30,000,000 to resolve the Class Action. The Settlement is a compromise of disputed claims and is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing by the Defendants.

The Settlement has been approved by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice. The Court has appointed RicePoint Administration, Inc., d/b/a Verita Global as the Administrator of the Settlement. To be eligible for compensation, Class Members must submit a completed Claim Form to the Administrator no later than August 26, 2025. If you do not file a claim by this deadline, you will be ineligible for compensation.

Some Class Members-investors who bought Aphria shares in transactions in the United States prior to December 3, 2018-also have rights in a certified parallel U.S. securities class action.

All Class Members should consult the Long-Form Notice available online at or call toll-free: 1-888-700-9930 for more information about your rights, and how to exercise them.

SOURCE Rochon Genova

