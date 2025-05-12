Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LG ANNOUNCES INITIAL PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR ITS LG OLED B5 SERIES

2025-05-12 08:01:55
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LG OLED B5, a well-balanced choice that combines visual excellence with compelling gaming performance
With Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology on over 8.3 million self-lit smart pixels powered by the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2, LG's OLED B5 series is designed to create an incredible viewing experience. Like other LG OLED models, the B5 supports Dolby Vision®, Dolby Atmos®, HDR10 Pro and FILMAKER MODETM.1 For dynamic action and fast-paced gaming, the B5 series delivers a suite of premium gaming features, including NVIDIA G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium & VRR and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. Users can enjoy the B5's gaming features – no console needed – with multiple cloud gaming apps including NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna and more. Recently introduced to LG Smart TVs in over 25 countries is the Xbox app.2 Bring games to life with LG TVs' vivid 4K upscaling and enjoy hundreds of high-quality Xbox games with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership and compatible Bluetooth gaming controller.3

The 2025 B-series also leverages advanced AI features that understand and adapt to individual audio and visual preferences. By analyzing over 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles, the AI Picture & Sound Wizard develops a personalized viewing experience tailored to the user. This tailored experience is enhanced with use of LG's AI Magic Remote which allows for quick and easy access to TV controls via the new AI button. AI Welcome greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on their preferences and viewing habits, while AI Voice ID adds convenience by recognizing individual voices, automatically switching profiles and delivering content suggestions that match personal tastes.

For more information on LG's lineup of OLED TVs, visit LG .

1 Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2025 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.
2 Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK and USA. Internet connection required.
3 Internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and compatible Bluetooth gaming controller required. Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) requires Game Pass Ultimate subscription and supported device (both sold separately). Select regions (, devices (, and games ( Available on select LG Smart TV devices supporting webOS 24 and newer versions. Image quality of upscaled content may vary based on source resolution.

About LG Electronics USA
 LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .

SOURCE LG Electronics USA

MENAFN12052025003732001241ID1109537109

