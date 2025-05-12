LG ANNOUNCES INITIAL PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR ITS LG OLED B5 SERIES
|
1 Dolby, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Manufactured under license from Dolby Laboratories. Confidential unpublished works. Copyright © 2012–2025 Dolby Laboratories. All rights reserved.
About LG Electronics USA
LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. .
|
Media Contacts:
|
|
|
|
LG Electronics USA
|
LG Electronics USA
|
Chris De Maria
|
Christin Rodriguez
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
|
|
|
LG-One
|
|
Amy Dalkoff
|
|
[email protected]
|
SOURCE LG Electronics USA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment