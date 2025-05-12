LG ANNOUNCES INITIAL PRICING AND AVAILABILITY FOR ITS LG OLED B5 SERIES

The 2025 B-series also leverages advanced AI features that understand and adapt to individual audio and visual preferences. By analyzing over 1.6 billion image settings and 40 million sound profiles, the AI Picture & Sound Wizard develops a personalized viewing experience tailored to the user. This tailored experience is enhanced with use of LG's AI Magic Remote which allows for quick and easy access to TV controls via the new AI button. AI Welcome greets users by name and provides tailored recommendations based on their preferences and viewing habits, while AI Voice ID adds convenience by recognizing individual voices, automatically switching profiles and delivering content suggestions that match personal tastes.

