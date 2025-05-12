LNG Energy Group Announces Cease Trade Order

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LNG Energy Group Corp. (TSXV: LNGE) (TSXV: LNGE.WT) (OTCQB: LNGNF) (FWB: E26) (the“” or“”) announces that, further to the news release dated May 7, 2025, the Ontario Securities Commission (the“”), has notified the Company that it has issued a failure-to-file cease trade order (“”), under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 – Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions against the Company (“”). The FFCTO was issued as a result of the delay in the filing of the Company's annual audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the related management's discussion and analysis, and the CEO and CFO certificates relating to the audited annual financial statements as required by National Instrument 52-109 – Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings (collectively, the“”) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

As stated in the Company's news release dated May 7, 2025, the Company was unable to file the Required Documents prior to the April 30, 2025 filing deadline. LNG Energy Group continues to work diligently with its auditors and expects to file the Required Documents within two months of the filing deadline. The Company anticipates that the FFCTO will remain in place until such time as the Required Documents are filed.

The FFTCO prohibits any trading, whether direct or indirect, in respect of any security of the Company in which MI 11-103 applies, except in accordance with the FFCTO, until such time as the Company is able to file the Required Documents and successfully apply for a revocation of the FFCTO. If the Required Documents are filed within 90 days of the date of the FFCTO, such filings will constitute the Company's application to have the FFCTO revoked. There can be no assurance that the FFCTO will be revoked on the timeline contemplated by the Company.

About LNG Energy Group

The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of natural gas production and exploration assets in Latin America. For more information, please visit .

