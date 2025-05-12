Generative AI In Cyber Security Research Report 2025: Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Remote Work And Data Breach Costs Fuel Growth Amid High Implementation Challenges

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Cyber Security Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the generative AI in cyber security market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global generative AI in cyber security market reached a value of nearly $2.45 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.17% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2024 to $7.75 billion in 2029 at a rate of 25.83%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.26% from 2029 and reach $23.92 billion in 2034.

The global generative AI in cyber security market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.60% of the total market in 2023. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd was the largest competitor with a 1.73% share of the market, followed by Microsoft Corp with 1.16%, NVIDIA Corporation with 1.05%, Amazon Web Services Inc with 1.00%, Palo Alto Networks Inc with 0.92%, McAfee Corp with 0.84%, BlackBerry Limited (Cylance) with 0.83%, Cisco Systems Inc with 0.78%, International Business Machines Corporation with 0.70% and Fortinet Inc with 0.59%.

North America was the largest region in the generative AI in cyber security market, accounting for 41.68% or $1.02 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the generative AI in cyber security market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.53% and 26.27% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 25.84% and 24.67% respectively.

The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by type into threat detection and analysis, adversarial defense, insider threat detection, network security and other types. The threat detection and analysis market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by type, accounting for 37.51% or $922.53 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the network security segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 29.06% during 2024-2029.

The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. The software market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by component, accounting for 59.91% or $1.47 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 27.44% during 2024-2029.

The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by technology into generative adversarial networks (GANs), variational autoencoders (VAEs), reinforcement learning (RL), deep neural networks (DNNs), natural language processing (NLP) and other technologies. The generative adversarial networks (GANs) market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by technology, accounting for 28.92% or $711.36 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the reinforcement learning (RL) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 30.19% during 2024-2029.

The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by end-use into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing and industrial, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, energy and utilities and other end-uses. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by end-use, accounting for 30.06% or $739.31 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 30.86% during 2024-2029.

The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by type will arise in the threat detection and analysis segment, which will gain $2.05 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by component will arise in the software segment, which will gain $3.47 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by technology will arise in the generative adversarial networks (GANs) segment, which will gain $1.64 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by end-use will arise in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment, which will gain $1.47 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The generative AI in cyber security market size will gain the most in the USA at $2.08 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the generative AI in cyber security market include focus on quantum-safe security measures, focus on investing in AI security platforms for safe adoption, focus on generative AI course for cybersecurity in financial services, focus on AI-powered cybersecurity assistants enhances efficiency and accuracy, focus on gen AI engines transform cybersecurity threat detection and focus on overcoming data leak challenges with contextual data protection (CDP).

Player-adopted strategies in the generative AI in cyber security market include focus on strengthening business expertise through new program launches, focus on expanding capabilities through new openings of generative AI in cyber security, focus on improving portfolio through strategic partnerships.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the generative AI in cyber security companies to focus on real-time threat detection and quantum-safe security, focus on securing generative AI tools, focus on AI-driven cybersecurity solutions in finance, focus on integrating generative AI for enhanced threat detection, focus on contextual data protection solutions, focus on network security solutions, focus on software solutions in generative AI for cybersecurity, focus on reinforcement learning in generative AI for cybersecurity, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2C promotions, participate in trade shows and events and focus on healthcare and life sciences in generative AI for cybersecurity.

