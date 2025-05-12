Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Generative AI In Cyber Security Research Report 2025: Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Remote Work And Data Breach Costs Fuel Growth Amid High Implementation Challenges


2025-05-12 08:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the historic period resulted from the increase in cyber-attacks, exponential rise in data availability, growth of cloud computing and evolution of cybersecurity infrastructure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were absence of strategy and regulations. Going forward, the remote work revolution, rising costs of data breaches and shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the generative AI in cyber security market in the future include high implementation costs.

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Cyber Security Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the generative AI in cyber security market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global generative AI in cyber security market reached a value of nearly $2.45 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.17% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.45 billion in 2024 to $7.75 billion in 2029 at a rate of 25.83%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 25.26% from 2029 and reach $23.92 billion in 2034.
The global generative AI in cyber security market is fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 9.60% of the total market in 2023. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd was the largest competitor with a 1.73% share of the market, followed by Microsoft Corp with 1.16%, NVIDIA Corporation with 1.05%, Amazon Web Services Inc with 1.00%, Palo Alto Networks Inc with 0.92%, McAfee Corp with 0.84%, BlackBerry Limited (Cylance) with 0.83%, Cisco Systems Inc with 0.78%, International Business Machines Corporation with 0.70% and Fortinet Inc with 0.59%.
North America was the largest region in the generative AI in cyber security market, accounting for 41.68% or $1.02 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the generative AI in cyber security market will be Asia Pacific and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 27.53% and 26.27% respectively. These will be followed by Eastern Europe and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 25.84% and 24.67% respectively.
The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by type into threat detection and analysis, adversarial defense, insider threat detection, network security and other types. The threat detection and analysis market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by type, accounting for 37.51% or $922.53 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the network security segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 29.06% during 2024-2029.
The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by component into hardware, software and services. The software market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by component, accounting for 59.91% or $1.47 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 27.44% during 2024-2029.
The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by technology into generative adversarial networks (GANs), variational autoencoders (VAEs), reinforcement learning (RL), deep neural networks (DNNs), natural language processing (NLP) and other technologies. The generative adversarial networks (GANs) market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by technology, accounting for 28.92% or $711.36 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the reinforcement learning (RL) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 30.19% during 2024-2029.
The generative AI in cyber security market is segmented by end-use into banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, government and defense, retail and e-commerce, manufacturing and industrial, information technology (IT) and telecommunications, energy and utilities and other end-uses. The banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) market was the largest segment of the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by end-use, accounting for 30.06% or $739.31 million of the total in 2024. Going forward, the healthcare and life sciences segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by end-use, at a CAGR of 30.86% during 2024-2029.
The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by type will arise in the threat detection and analysis segment, which will gain $2.05 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by component will arise in the software segment, which will gain $3.47 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by technology will arise in the generative adversarial networks (GANs) segment, which will gain $1.64 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the generative AI in cyber security market segmented by end-use will arise in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment, which will gain $1.47 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The generative AI in cyber security market size will gain the most in the USA at $2.08 billion.
Market-trend-based strategies for the generative AI in cyber security market include focus on quantum-safe security measures, focus on investing in AI security platforms for safe adoption, focus on generative AI course for cybersecurity in financial services, focus on AI-powered cybersecurity assistants enhances efficiency and accuracy, focus on gen AI engines transform cybersecurity threat detection and focus on overcoming data leak challenges with contextual data protection (CDP).
Player-adopted strategies in the generative AI in cyber security market include focus on strengthening business expertise through new program launches, focus on expanding capabilities through new openings of generative AI in cyber security, focus on improving portfolio through strategic partnerships.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the generative AI in cyber security companies to focus on real-time threat detection and quantum-safe security, focus on securing generative AI tools, focus on AI-driven cybersecurity solutions in finance, focus on integrating generative AI for enhanced threat detection, focus on contextual data protection solutions, focus on network security solutions, focus on software solutions in generative AI for cybersecurity, focus on reinforcement learning in generative AI for cybersecurity, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2C promotions, participate in trade shows and events and focus on healthcare and life sciences in generative AI for cybersecurity.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 341
Forecast Period 2024 - 2034
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.45 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $23.92 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.5%
Regions Covered Global


Major Market Trends

  • Focus on Quantum-Safe Security Measures
  • Investing in AI Security Platforms for Safe Adoption
  • Generative AI Course for Cybersecurity in Financial Services
  • AI-Powered Cybersecurity Assistants Enhances Efficiency and Accuracy
  • Gen AI Engines Transform Cybersecurity Threat Detection
  • Overcoming Data Leak Challenges With Contextual Data Protection (CDP)

Key Mergers and Acquisitions

  • Cohesity Expands Data Protection Provider With Veritas Acquisition
  • Cyberark Acquires Venafi To Enhance Identity Security
  • Cisco's Acquisition of Robust Intelligence To Expand Market Presence
  • Protect AI Acquires SydeLabs To Strengthen AI Security
  • Thoma Bravo Acquired Darktrace To Advance Cyber Attack Protection
  • Accenture Security Acquired MNEMO Mexico To Enhance Cyber Resilience
  • Bitdefender Acquired Horangi Pte Ltd. To Expand Cloud Infrastructure
  • Cisco Acquires Armorblox To Enhance Cybersecurity With Advanced Threat Protection

Generative AI in Cyber Security Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Threat Detection and Analysis
  • Adversarial Defense
  • Insider Threat Detection
  • Network Security
  • Other Types

Market Segmentation by Component

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)
  • Variational Autoencoders (VAEs)
  • Reinforcement Learning (RL)
  • Deep Neural Networks (DNNs)
  • Natural Language Processing (NLP)
  • Other Technologies

Market Segmentation by End-Use

  • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
  • Healthcare and Life Sciences
  • Government and Defense
  • Retail and E-commerce
  • Manufacturing and Industrial
  • Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications
  • Energy and Utilities
  • Other End-Uses

Companies Featured

  • Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NVIDIA Corporation
  • Amazon Web Services, Inc.
  • Palo Alto Networks Inc.
  • McAfee Corp.
  • BlackBerry Limited (Cylance)
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Fortinet Inc.
  • Qi-Anxin Group
  • SenseTime
  • Baidu
  • LexisNexis
  • China Telecom Corporation Limited
  • Tencent
  • Tata Consultancy Services
  • Kyndryl
  • NRI Secure Technologies Limited
  • Dell Technologies
  • KT Corporation
  • Databricks
  • FFRI Security
  • Fujitsu
  • Trend Micro
  • Nihon Cyber Defense
  • Lucideus
  • WiJungle
  • Block Armour
  • XenonStack
  • AustralianSuper
  • Powerlink
  • Tesserent
  • Accenture
  • AhnLab
  • Genians
  • IGLOO Corporation
  • NSHC
  • S2W
  • Darktrace
  • CrowdStrike
  • Palantir Technologies
  • Sophos
  • Forcepoint
  • Kaspersky Lab
  • SonicWall
  • Bitdefender
  • ESET, spol. s r.o.
  • CyberGhost
  • Panda Security
  • Acronis
  • DataArt
  • SoftServe
  • Infinidat
  • CybSafe
  • Qualysec Technologies
  • Group-IB
  • Secucloud
  • Palantir Technologies Inc.
  • SentinelOne Inc.
  • Nubiral
  • ZenoX
  • Vectra AI
  • RSA Security LLC
  • CyberArk
  • Sophos
  • Liquid C2
  • Anthropic
  • Cassava Technologies

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Generative AI in Cyber Security Market
CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109537106

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search