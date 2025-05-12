Generative AI In Cyber Security Research Report 2025: Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2034 - Remote Work And Data Breach Costs Fuel Growth Amid High Implementation Challenges
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|341
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.45 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$23.92 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|25.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Major Market Trends
- Focus on Quantum-Safe Security Measures Investing in AI Security Platforms for Safe Adoption Generative AI Course for Cybersecurity in Financial Services AI-Powered Cybersecurity Assistants Enhances Efficiency and Accuracy Gen AI Engines Transform Cybersecurity Threat Detection Overcoming Data Leak Challenges With Contextual Data Protection (CDP)
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- Cohesity Expands Data Protection Provider With Veritas Acquisition Cyberark Acquires Venafi To Enhance Identity Security Cisco's Acquisition of Robust Intelligence To Expand Market Presence Protect AI Acquires SydeLabs To Strengthen AI Security Thoma Bravo Acquired Darktrace To Advance Cyber Attack Protection Accenture Security Acquired MNEMO Mexico To Enhance Cyber Resilience Bitdefender Acquired Horangi Pte Ltd. To Expand Cloud Infrastructure Cisco Acquires Armorblox To Enhance Cybersecurity With Advanced Threat Protection
Generative AI in Cyber Security Market Segmentation
Market Segmentation by Type
- Threat Detection and Analysis Adversarial Defense Insider Threat Detection Network Security Other Types
Market Segmentation by Component
- Hardware Software Services
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) Variational Autoencoders (VAEs) Reinforcement Learning (RL) Deep Neural Networks (DNNs) Natural Language Processing (NLP) Other Technologies
Market Segmentation by End-Use
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Healthcare and Life Sciences Government and Defense Retail and E-commerce Manufacturing and Industrial Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications Energy and Utilities Other End-Uses
Companies Featured
- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. Microsoft Corp. NVIDIA Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc. Palo Alto Networks Inc. McAfee Corp. BlackBerry Limited (Cylance) Cisco Systems Inc. International Business Machines Corporation Fortinet Inc. Qi-Anxin Group SenseTime Baidu LexisNexis China Telecom Corporation Limited Tencent Tata Consultancy Services Kyndryl NRI Secure Technologies Limited Dell Technologies KT Corporation Databricks FFRI Security Fujitsu Trend Micro Nihon Cyber Defense Lucideus WiJungle Block Armour XenonStack AustralianSuper Powerlink Tesserent Accenture AhnLab Genians IGLOO Corporation NSHC S2W Darktrace CrowdStrike Palantir Technologies Sophos Forcepoint Kaspersky Lab SonicWall Bitdefender ESET, spol. s r.o. CyberGhost Panda Security Acronis DataArt SoftServe Infinidat CybSafe Qualysec Technologies Group-IB Secucloud Palantir Technologies Inc. SentinelOne Inc. Nubiral ZenoX Vectra AI RSA Security LLC CyberArk Sophos Liquid C2 Anthropic Cassava Technologies
