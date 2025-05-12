Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gabelli Funds To Host 17Th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium Thursday, June 5, 2025


2025-05-12 08:01:25
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host its 17th Annual Media & Entertainment Symposium at the Harvard Club in New York City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The symposium will feature discussions with leading companies and organizations across the media ecosystem, with an emphasis on industry dynamics, current trends, and business fundamentals, as well as Sports Investing, Media & Telecom Regulatory, and Advertising Panels. Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with management in a one-on-one setting. For those who cannot attend in person, the symposium will also be available via webcast. Investors should contact their relationship person for more information or click on the link below to register.

Presenting Companies 1x1 Meetings Only
Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BATRA/K) AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX)
Lionsgate Studios (NASDAQ: LION) Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN)
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ: NXST) Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI)
Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSVR) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN/'A)
Rogers Communications (TSX: RCI A/B, NYSE: RCI) Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV)
Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE: RHP) Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS/E, SPHR)
Sinclair Inc. (NASDAQ: SBGI) Sportradar Group (NASDAQ: SRAD)
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) TKO Group (NYSE: TKO)
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP)
Panel Discussions
Sports Investing: Ways to Play
TV Bureau of Advertising (TVB) Panel
Media & Telecom Regulatory Expert Session
with Former FCC Commissioner, Rob McDowell

The Harvard Club, New York City
Thursday, June 5, 2025
Conference Registration: CLICK HERE

Contact
General Inquiries

Isabella DeLuca
Client Relations
P: 914-921-5101
E : ...

Sadie Keating
Marketing Associate
P: 914-921-5107
E : ...

Portfolio Management / Research Team

Christopher Marangi
Co-CIO, Value
P: 914-921-5219
E: ...

Hanna Howard
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-5015
E: ...

Sergey Dluzhevskiy, CFA, CPA
Portfolio Manager
P: 914-921-8355
E: ...

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.


MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109537087

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

