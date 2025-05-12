Advantage Media And HEROIC Public Speaking Partnering To Empower Thought Leaders

Advantage Media provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Advantage Media Group and HEROIC Public Speaking have formed a collaborative partnership to help thought leaders enhance their capabilities and expand their audience reach.The strategic alliance between Advantage Media and HEROIC Public Speaking highlights a unified vision from HEROIC CEO Josh Staske and Advantage CEO Adam Witty: empowering visionary leaders to elevate their messages across every platform. This partnership seeks to amplify the voices of thought leaders, helping them make a profound impact around the globe.Advantage specializes in authority media and book publishing services for CEOs, entrepreneurs, and business leaders. With 2,500-plus authorities, Advantage is the leading provider that business thought leaders rely on to amplify their brand message and separate them as the top authority in their field.HEROIC Public Speaking, with over 2,500 alumni itself, is the premier educational institution for executive visionaries, non-profit leaders, and professional speakers. HEROIC provides best-in-class training in public speaking, speech writing, and building a sustainable speaking business. Its diverse community ranges from Olympians to academics, C-suite leaders to activists, and consultants to FBI agents.“With both companies focused on guiding thought leaders to position themselves as difference-makers, this is an exciting partnership with great potential,” said Michael Port, co-founder of HEROIC.“Published authors who become accomplished speakers take their game to the next level and reach more people than they could have originally imagined.”“This strategic partnership will create mutual benefits and significantly enhance the service offerings available to our respective clients,” said Witty. "Effective thought leaders know how to leverage the transformative power of storytelling to deepen connections and inspire action. Storytelling done well separates good from great in terms of impactful thought leadership.”This collaboration provides authors with a great opportunity to spread their message. Combining their respective strengths, Advantage and HEROIC will work together to add value for their members and reach more people by putting more storytelling into the world. In the process the companies hope to unlock more impact from their thought leaders and inspire greater action from their audiences.About Advantage MediaAdvantage Media-The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under four imprints – Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, and Advantage Books – advertising campaigns, personal brand websites, content creation, public relations, podcasting, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and media services.About HEROIC Public SpeakingHEROIC Public Speaking is a prestigious educational institution founded in 2014 for business executives, professional speakers, and mission-driven leaders located in Lambertville, N.J. The company's intensive training programs have helped thought leaders and entrepreneurs drive impact for their audiences. HEROIC believes that great ideas shared intentionally and honestly have the power to transform lives and change the world. Key areas of focus in HEROIC's speaking training include core idea development, script writing, systematic rehearsal, stage performance, and building a sustainable speaking business.

