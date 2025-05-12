Vibration Motors Market Analysis By Product, Motor, Voltage, Application, Region - Global Trends And Forecasts To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global vibration motors market is booming, projected to double from US$5.01 billion in 2024 to US$10.81 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.70%. This growth is fueled by demand for haptic technology in consumer electronics and the automotive industry, the rise of smart home devices, and innovations in motor design. Key players include Nidec Corporation, Vybronics, and Wolong Electric Group. Challenges include high costs and competition from alternative technologies. Asia Pacific is the largest, fastest-growing market, led by China.

The global vibration motors market, vital to industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, and healthcare, is poised for substantial growth. The market is projected to expand from US$5.01 billion in 2024 to US$10.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.70% during the forecast period of 2025-2030. This growth is fueled by factors such as industrial automation, increasing use of haptic feedback in electronics, and technological advancements.

The market is fragmented, with key players like Nidec Corporation, Vybronics, and Wolong Electric Group leading innovative advancements and strategic expansions. Recent developments include Nidec's announcement of the thinnest-class linear vibration motor, highlighting ongoing innovation in the sector.

Expansion is underpinned by demand for enhanced haptic experiences in consumer electronics, driving motor advancement. Moreover, rising adoption in EVs underscores the transition towards more interactive, technology-driven automotive experiences. However, challenges persist. High costs of advanced motors may hinder growth, alongside competition from alternative technologies like piezoelectric and hydraulic in smart home devices and advancements in miniaturized vibration motors are anticipated to accelerate market growth. Continuous material and design innovations promise more efficient and durable motors.

Product Segments: Eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motors dominate due to their widespread use in automotive applications, VR/AR devices, and wearables. Meanwhile, Linear Resonant Actuators (LRA) are rapidly growing, favored for their precise haptic feedback and noise-free operations, crucial for high-end electronics.

Motor Type: The market is divided into DC and AC vibration motors. DC motors lead, primarily due to innovations in consumer electronics and the rising gaming sector. However, AC motors are seeing the fastest growth, driven by industrial applications where automation and infrastructure investments are increasing.

Voltage Segments: Motors with more than 2 V are predominant, especially in automotive and premium electronics. Yet, those under 1.5 V are growing quickly due to demand for low-power consumer goods.

Applications: Consumer electronics represent the largest share, leveraging advanced haptic technologies to enhance user experiences in smartphones and gaming devices. The medical sector, however, is the fastest-growing application area, highlighting increased use of vibration motors in precision medical devices.

Regional Insights: North America has seen steady industry advances, but Asia Pacific stands out as both the largest and fastest-growing market segment. Key drivers include rapid urbanization and robust growth in consumer electronics and automotive industries across China, India, and Japan.

