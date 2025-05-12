Paris Steak Brought Elevated Steak Sandwiches To Liberty Village On May 5

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto's Liberty Village welcomed a bold new culinary destination last week: Paris Steak. This prime steak-sandwich shop reimagined the classic with premium ingredients and artistic flair. It officially opened its doors on May 5, 2025, at 120 Atlantic Avenue, offering a unique dining experience where French bistro charm meets the vibrant energy of downtown Toronto.

A New Take on the Steak Sandwich

At the heart of Paris Steak is its signature steak sandwich, featuring dry-aged beef butchered in-house and cooked to a perfect medium rare. The meat undergoes a 30-day aging process, delivering deep, rich flavours in every bite. It remains the focal point of the menu, with every kitchen innovation designed to highlight and enhance its best qualities.

Chef Edward's house-made chimichurri-a vibrant sauce of fresh herbs and spices-adds a zesty finish. Known for launching Impact Kitchen in Liberty Village, Chef Edward brings creativity and depth to every dish.

Side offerings include duck fat fries cooked in beef tallow-crispy, indulgent, and memorable. Guests can also enjoy steak frites and a steak salad, both prepared with the same care and quality.

To accompany the meal, Paris Steak offers a selection of beer, seltzers, and a sommelier-curated wine list-all chosen to complement the bold, beef-forward flavours.

A Space Where Art Meets Appetite

Paris Steak's two-level venue was designed with intention. The upstairs offers quick-service for casual bites, while the downstairs transforms into a Parisian bistro-inspired space-complete with moody lighting, curated artwork, and interiors reflecting the brand's creative spirit.

Community Roots and Sweet Collaborations

As a celebration of local talent, Paris Steak partnered with 13-year-old baking entrepreneur @sweetgeeztreats to offer mousse au chocolat and biscoff banana pudding-playful, elevated, and full of flavour.

Founders Peter and Androu chose Liberty Village for its vibrant food culture and close-knit community.“Liberty Village loves food, so we brought great food to Liberty Village,” they shared.

Grand Opening Recap

Following a private launch on May 2 with Toronto's top foodie creators, Paris Steak is officially open to the public daily from 11am to 10pm.

About Paris Steak

Paris Steak is a premium steak-sandwich restaurant in Toronto's Liberty Village, focused on reimagining the classic with dry-aged beef, artisanal ingredients, and Parisian-inspired vibes. It was founded under PBJ Food Group Inc .

