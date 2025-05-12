HUB Cyber Security Expands Cybersecurity Practice With Strategic Client Wins Across Regulated Sectors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TEL AVIV, Israel, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the“Company”), a developer of confidential computing cybersecurity solutions and services, today announced a series of new customer wins through its cybersecurity division, further expanding its footprint in high-risk, regulated industries including healthcare, financial services, and digital infrastructure.

The new engagements, signed over the first quarter of 2025 and collectively valued at over $1.5 million, underscore HUB's continued momentum in providing secured, compliant infrastructure to organizations facing increasingly complex data protection and regulatory challenges.

“These latest wins reflect the execution of our strategy and the increasing confidence clients have in our platform,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB.“We're focused on long-term, embedded relationships in industries that require resilience, security, and compliance by design. The market demands we're seeing confirms the relevance of our offering - and we expect this momentum to continue in 2025.”

The announcement follows the Company's recent FY2024 results, in which HUB reported that over 60% of its annual revenue was derived from recurring contracts across financial services and critical infrastructure. The Company's core platform, the Secured Data Fabric (SDF), is built to meet the needs of institutions that require zero-trust environments, encrypted data layers, and AI-driven compliance capabilities.

With active deployments underway across North America and Europe, HUB continues to scale its secured data infrastructure and confidential computing capabilities, strengthening its position as a trusted cybersecurity partner for global enterprises.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (“HUB” or the“Company”) was established in 2017 by veterans of the elite intelligence units of the Israeli Defense Forces. The Company specializes in unique cyber security solutions protecting sensitive commercial and government information. The Company debuted an advanced encrypted computing solution to prevent hostile intrusions at the hardware level while introducing a novel set of data theft prevention solutions. HUB operates in over 30 countries and provides innovative cybersecurity computing appliances and a wide range of cybersecurity services worldwide. HUB's Secured Data Fabric is a revolutionary product developed in partnership with its subsidiary, BlackSwan Technologies, that is emerging as a leader in highly secure data management and unification.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as“plan,”“believe,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“outlook,”“estimate,”“future,”“forecast,”“project,”“continue,”“could,”“may,”“might,”“possible,”“potential,”“predict,”“seem,”“should,”“will,”“would” and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of HUB, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed and identified in public filings made with the SEC by HUB and the following: (i) significant uncertainty regarding the adequacy of HUB's liquidity and capital resources and its ability to repay its obligations as they become due; (ii) the war between Israel and Hamas commenced in October 2023, which may harm Israel's economy and HUB's business; (iii) expectations regarding HUB's strategies and future financial performance, including its future business plans or objectives, prospective performance and opportunities and competitors, revenues, products and services, pricing, operating expenses, market trends, liquidity, cash flows and uses of cash, capital expenditures, and HUB's ability to invest in growth initiatives and pursue acquisition opportunities; (iv) the outcome of any legal or regulatory proceedings against HUB in connection with our previously announced internal investigation or otherwise; (v) the ability to cure and meet stock exchange continued listing standards and remain listed on the Nasdaq; (vi) competition, the ability of HUB to grow and manage growth profitably, maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and retain its management and key employees; (vii) limited liquidity and trading of HUB's securities; (viii) geopolitical risk, including military action and related sanctions, and changes in applicable laws or regulations; (ix) the possibility that HUB may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (i) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in HUB's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on May 1, 2025.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should any of the assumptions made by the management of HUB prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements.

All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the business combination or other matters addressed in this press release and attributable to HUB or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to in the press release. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, HUB undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

