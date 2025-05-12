Own shares – Sydbank A/S

Referring to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that as of 9 May 2025, through direct and indirect holdings, Sydbank A/S had at its disposal 760,964 shares in Sydbank A/S, representing 1.51% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

