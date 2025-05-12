Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Own Shares – Sydbank A/S


2025-05-12 07:48:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)




Company Announcement No 21/2025
Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
12 May 2025

Dear Sirs

Own shares – Sydbank A/S

Referring to section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that as of 9 May 2025, through direct and indirect holdings, Sydbank A/S had at its disposal 760,964 shares in Sydbank A/S, representing 1.51% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.

Yours sincerely


Sydbank A/S

Attachment

  • SM 21 UK

MENAFN12052025004107003653ID1109537037

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search