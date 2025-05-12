403
U.S. Confirms Peace Commitment in Ukraine
(MENAFN) During a telephone discussion on Sunday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio restated his nation's dedication to halting the conflict in Ukraine.
The conversation took place with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, and centered on Washington's enduring objective of reaching a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Rubio made clear that "our top priority remains bringing an end to the fighting and an immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine, underlining the United States' firm position on halting hostilities.
This declaration was conveyed through Tammy Bruce, the official spokesperson for the U.S. State Department.
In addition to addressing the Eastern European crisis, the senior officials turned their focus to the ongoing friction in South Asia, especially the strained relationship between India and Pakistan.
Both Rubio and Lammy "emphasized the need for both sides to maintain the ceasefire and to continue to communicate."
The U.S. Secretary of State also highlighted his country’s backing of "direct dialogue between India and Pakistan" and advocated for continued initiatives to strengthen mutual communication between the two nations.
