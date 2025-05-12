403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian presidential aide describes Putin-Witkoff discussions as ‘constructive’
(MENAFN) Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov described Friday’s talks between President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, as “very useful” and productive. According to Ushakov, the three-hour meeting helped align Moscow and Washington’s positions not only on the Ukraine conflict but also on several broader international issues.
Speaking to reporters, Ushakov said that the dialogue contributed to narrowing differences between the two nations and included discussions on potentially resuming direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. He did not elaborate on the details.
Witkoff, who has met with Putin multiple times in recent months, is considered a central figure in the renewed diplomatic efforts between Russia and the US under Trump’s second term. President Trump has repeatedly named ending the Russia-Ukraine war as a top foreign policy objective.
Moscow has consistently welcomed peace efforts initiated by Trump but emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and lasting agreement. Russian officials have warned that merely pausing the conflict could allow the West to rearm Ukraine. They insist that any resolution must reflect the current territorial situation and address key security concerns, particularly regarding Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.
Speaking to reporters, Ushakov said that the dialogue contributed to narrowing differences between the two nations and included discussions on potentially resuming direct negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian representatives. He did not elaborate on the details.
Witkoff, who has met with Putin multiple times in recent months, is considered a central figure in the renewed diplomatic efforts between Russia and the US under Trump’s second term. President Trump has repeatedly named ending the Russia-Ukraine war as a top foreign policy objective.
Moscow has consistently welcomed peace efforts initiated by Trump but emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and lasting agreement. Russian officials have warned that merely pausing the conflict could allow the West to rearm Ukraine. They insist that any resolution must reflect the current territorial situation and address key security concerns, particularly regarding Ukraine’s NATO ambitions.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment