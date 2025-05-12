The Conference Of Montreal 2025: Change, Vector Of Opportunities

An initiative of the International Economic Forum of the Americas at the heart of major global transformations

MONTREAL, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - From June 9-11, 2025 , the Hôtel Bonaventure will host a new edition of the Conference of Montreal under the theme ' Change, Vector of Opportunities' . Organised by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA), this landmark event has, for over three decades, brought together more than 2,500 participants and 150 speakers from the economic, political, financial, and academic spheres to reflect on the pressing issues of our time and shape the solutions of tomorrow.

Turning insights into decisions

In an era marked by uncertainty and global transformation, the Conference of Montreal has become a vital forum for strategic dialogue, influence, and action. It is a space where ideas take shape, conversations spark partnerships, and shared visions translate into tangible initiatives.

By convening opinion leaders, decision-makers, and changemakers from across sectors and around the world, the conference fosters the creation of new alliances, encourages cross-sector collaboration, and drives bold, forward-thinking responses to today's most pressing global challenges.

Understanding tomorrow's world, today

Over the course of three days, the Conference of Montreal will delve into strategic issues at the core of today's global transformations. The program will be organized around three key theme days: finance, capital markets and digital acceleration (June 9) ; strategic resources and the energy transition (June 10) ; and global trade, economic policy and urban diplomacy (June 11) . To fuel these discussions, a number of high-level speakers will be taking the floor, including :



Jenny Johnson , President and CEO, Franklin Templeton

Laurent Ferreira , President and CEO, National Bank

Martine Biron , Minister of International Relations and Francophonie, Québec

Jean-Guy Desjardins , Chair of the Board and Global CEO, Fiera Capital

Ali Dibadj , CEO, Janus Henderson

Nancy Southern , Chair and CEO, ATCO

Lee Jang-woo , Mayor, Daejeon Metropolitan City, South Korea

William C. Stone , Chairman of the Board and CEO, SS&C Technologies

Geneviève Fortier , CEO, Promutuel Insurance Jeffrey R. Orr , President and CEO, Power Corporation du Canada

A forum for strategic alliances

More than just a space for reflection, the Conference of Montreal is a true catalyst for strategic encounters . With a dynamic program including keynote luncheons, B2B meetings, and networking cocktails, participants will be able to forge valuable connections, build business partnerships, and share innovative ideas.

These opportunities support the economic development of Québec, Canadian, and international businesses, both locally and globally.

"Today, more than ever, we need to join forces and build international partnerships to tackle the energy transition and navigate the major challenges we are facing in the current geopolitical climate. The Conference of Montreal is a unique opportunity to expand business ties, diversify our markets, and showcase the expertise of our companies, positioning Quebec and Montreal as key partners on the global stage," says Christopher Skeete, Minister for the Economy, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

"The Conference of Montreal is where ideas become action," says Nicholas Rémillard, CEO of the International Economic Forum of the Americas. "In a world facing urgent and complex challenges, we bring together global leaders to drive collaboration, spark solutions, and build a more resilient future."

Become an agent of change and join the decision-makers who are shaping the world of tomorrow. Discover the full program and the list of speakers on the official Conference of Montreal website.

About the Conference de Montréal

The Conference of Montreal brings together decision makers from all spheres of society to address the most pressing issues of our time. The conference was launched in 1994 by the International Economic Forum of the Americas (IEFA) and has evolved from a small, one-off event to become an internationally recognized multi-day event attended by leaders and decision makers from the worlds of government, business and academia.

The event's geographic location, in the heart of the city, offers the public a rare socio-political and economic overview that covers both a North American and European perspective, while showcasing best practices from around the world.

