Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 and Notice of Meeting
Further to the announcement of annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024, Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that the Annual Report has been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. A copy of the Annual Report is also available to view on the Company's website at
The Annual Report includes the Notice of Meeting for the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 19 June 2025.
The Annual Report, together with the Form of Proxy, has been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority's Electronic Submission System and is available for inspection at #/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75
Legal Disclaimer:
