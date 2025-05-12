Solo Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC; OTC: DTCB)(1) (“Solo Brands” or“the Company”) a leading portfolio of lifestyle brands (Solo Stove, Chubbies, Isle and Oru) that are redefining the outdoor and apparel industries, today announced its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

John Larson, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The first quarter's performance reflected strong sales from the Chubbies segment, up 44% from a year ago, generating segment EBITDA of 26.5% of net sales. We are pleased with Chubbies' strong consumer engagement and demand. Solo Stove first quarter sales were down versus a year ago, as expected, to realign our DTC promotional strategies and collaborate with retail partners on the strategic cadence of promotions and product launches. The team's disciplined execution of cost reduction initiatives generated solid evidence of profitability improvements in both February and March compared to the prior year.

“We are highly focused on addressing our existing debt structure to deliver financial flexibility as we transform and stabilize the business this year with a focus on improving marketing effectiveness under the leadership of our new interim CMO, building pricing strategies to align channels, creating a product innovation culture and playbook, and right-sizing the cost structure, including an acceleration of tariff-related manufacturing diversification and contingency plans.”

Consolidated First Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2024



Net sales of $77.3 million declined 9.5% from $85.3 million. The decline was primarily within the Solo Stove segment direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) channel. The DTC channel and retail channel net sales increased in the Chubbies segment.

Gross profit of $42.6 million, or 55.2% of net sales, decreased by 400 basis points compared to the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit(3) of $42.8 million, or 55.4% of net sales, decreased 410 basis points versus the prior year period.

Operating expenses decreased $3.6 million to $53.2 million, down 6.4%, primarily driven by decreases in marketing spend and distribution costs within the Solo Stove segment, partially offset by one-time or non-cash restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges of $5.8 million in the current period

Net loss of $18.6 million, 24.0% of net sales, or $0.21 per basic and diluted Class A common share, increased from $6.5 million, 7.6% of net sales, or $0.06 per basic and diluted Class A common share from the prior year period. Adjusted net loss(3) of $6.2 million, or $0.08 adjusted loss per basic and diluted Class A common share(3), also declined from adjusted net income(3) of $1.7 million, or $0.03 adjusted income per basic and diluted Class A common share(3) from the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $3.5 million, or 4.5% of net sales, compared to $4.3 million, or 5.0% of net sales from the prior year period.



Segment First Quarter 2025 Highlights Compared to First Quarter 2024 (2)

Solo Stove



Net sales of $26.1 million declined 49.2%, driven by declines in both retail and DTC channel net sales, primarily due to eliminating our heavy promotional discounting in our DTC channel to better align with retail partners, lack of new products and reduced marketing spend, as well as lower replenishment from our strategic retail partners. Segment EBITDA of $(1.5) million, or (5.7)% of net sales, declined from $7.6 million, or 14.9% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Chubbies



Net sales of $42.7 million increased 43.9%, driven primarily by retail channel net sales from continued growth in the strategic retail network and an increase in DTC channel net sales. Segment EBITDA of $11.3 million, or 26.5% of net sales, improved from $4.9 million, or 16.6% of net sales, in the prior year period.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents were $206.4 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $12.0 million at December 31, 2024, primarily as a result of the net drawdowns of $277.3 million on the Revolving Credit Facility in the first quarter of 2025.

Inventory was $103.1 million as of March 31, 2025 compared to $108.6 million at December 31, 2024.

Outstanding borrowings were $346.3 million under the Revolving Credit Facility, and $82.5 million under the Term Loan as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2025, outstanding borrowings were reclassified from non-current to current, as it is likely that the Company will be required to report non-compliance with the interest rate coverage ratio and total net leverage ratio financial covenants under the credit agreement governing our Term Loan Facility and Revolving Credit Facility. As previously disclosed, there is substantial doubt of our ability to continue as a going concern. For additional information, see our corresponding first quarter 2025 Form 10-Q filed today, May 12, 2025.

(1) Effective April 22, 2025, our Class A common stock has been suspended from trading on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Our Class A common stock is currently being quoted on the OTC Pink Market under the symbol“DTCB”. Pursuant to our right to a review of the staff of NYSE Regulation's determination to delist our Class A common stock by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the NYSE, on May 6, 2025, we sent a notice to the NYSE appealing the determination of the staff of NYSE Regulation to commence proceedings to delist our Class A common stock from the NYSE. During the appeal period, our Class A common stock remains listed on the NYSE, though trading in the Class A common stock is suspended.

(2) During the fourth quarter of 2024, we changed the presentation of our reportable segments, with Solo Stove and Chubbies being presented as our reportable segments. Prior periods are presented on this new basis for comparability purposes.

(3) This press release includes references to non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” later in this press release for the definitions of the non-GAAP financial measures presented and a reconciliation of these measures to their closest comparable GAAP measures.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Solo Brands, headquartered in Grapevine, TX, is a leading omnichannel lifestyle brand company. Leveraging e-commerce, strategic retail relationships and physical retail stores, Solo Brands offers innovative products to consumers through five lifestyle brands – Solo Stove and TerraFlame, known for firepits, stoves, and accessories; Chubbies, a premium casual apparel and activewear brand; ISLE, maker of inflatable and hard paddle boards and accessories; and Oru Kayak, innovator of origami folding kayaks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our future financial position, turnaround efforts, strategic transformation goals, future growth and shareholder value, our ability to continue as a going concern, our plans and strategy to improve our liquidity, the expected benefits of operational improvements and restructuring efforts, and seasonal trends. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as“may,”“will,”“should,”“expects,”“plans,”“anticipates,”“could,”“intends,”“targets,”“projects,”“contemplates,”“believes,”“estimates,”“forecasts,”“guidance,”“predicts,”“potential” or“continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: our ability to continue as a going concern, including the results of discussions and negotiations with lenders; risks associated with non-compliance with covenants under our credit agreement, including the repayment of the outstanding debt thereunder if the lenders elect to declare all amounts outstanding thereunder immediately due and payable; our ability to realize expected benefits from our strategic plans, our ability to implement any restructuring and cost-reduction efforts; our limited liquidity; our ability to mitigate the impact of new and increased tariffs and similar restrictions on our business; our reliance on third-party manufacturers, which operate mostly outside of the U.S., and problems with, or the loss of, our suppliers or an inability to obtain raw materials; our dependence on cash generated from operations to support our business and our growth initiatives; the impacts of the trading halt of our Class A common stock on the NYSE and quotation on the OTC Pink Market; our appeal of the NYSE's determination to commence proceedings to delist our Class A common stock; the limits placed by our indebtedness to invest in the ongoing needs of our business; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; our ability to design, develop and introduce new products; our ability to manage our future growth effectively; our ability to expand into additional markets; our ability to maintain and strengthen our brand to generate and maintain ongoing demand for our products; risks associated with our international operations; our inability to sustain historic growth rates; our ability to cost-effectively attract new customers and retain our existing customers; the highly competitive market in which we operate; our failure to maintain product quality and product performance at an acceptable cost; the impact of product liability and warranty claims and product recalls; business interruptions resulting from fluctuations in the price of our Class A common stock; geopolitical actions, natural disasters, or pandemics; the ability of our largest stockholders to influence corporate matters. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, or other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made and are based on information available to Solo Brands at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

