Solo Brands, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|77,252
|$
|85,324
|Cost of goods sold
|34,647
|34,780
|Gross profit
|42,605
|50,544
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|38,990
|48,410
|Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges
|5,839
|-
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|6,889
|6,275
|Other operating expenses
|1,530
|2,211
|Total operating expenses
|53,248
|56,896
|Income (loss) from operations
|(10,643
|)
|(6,352
|)
|Non-operating (income) expense
|Interest expense, net
|5,570
|3,106
|Other non-operating (income) expense
|(580
|)
|221
|Total non-operating (income) expense
|4,990
|3,327
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(15,633
|)
|(9,679
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|2,944
|(3,195
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(18,577
|)
|(6,484
|)
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(6,385
|)
|(3,082
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.
|$
|(12,192
|)
|$
|(3,402
|)
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Foreign currency translation, net of tax
|$
|-
|$
|43
|Comprehensive income (loss)
|(18,577
|)
|(6,441
|)
|Less: other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|-
|15
|Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(6,385
|)
|(3,082
|)
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.
|$
|(12,192
|)
|$
|(3,374
|)
|Net income (loss) per Class A common stock
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding
|Basic and diluted
|58,986
|58,068
| Solo Brands, Inc.
Segment Operating Results
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Solo Stove
|Chubbies
|Net sales
|$
|26,128
|$
|42,689
|Cost of goods sold
|11,470
|18,173
|Marketing expense
|5,712
|3,314
|Employee related compensation
|3,309
|3,434
|Other segment operating expenses
|7,123
|6,473
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|(1,486
|)
|$
|11,295
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Solo Stove
|Chubbies
|Net sales
|$
|51,477
|$
|29,657
|Cost of goods sold
|20,748
|12,408
|Marketing expense
|9,865
|3,648
|Employee related compensation
|2,181
|3,236
|Other segment operating expenses
|11,038
|5,433
|Segment EBITDA
|$
|7,645
|$
|4,932
| SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except par value and per unit data)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|206,394
|$
|11,980
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1.3 million and $1.1 million as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|52,862
|39,440
|Inventory
|103,068
|108,575
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|10,286
|12,223
|Total current assets
|372,610
|172,218
|Non-current assets
|Property and equipment, net
|23,111
|24,195
|Intangible assets, net
|185,430
|189,701
|Goodwill
|73,119
|73,119
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|24,679
|27,683
|Other non-current assets
|13,450
|8,144
|Total non-current assets
|319,789
|322,842
|Total assets
|$
|692,399
|$
|495,060
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|23,029
|$
|69,598
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|34,509
|41,661
|Deferred revenue
|1,542
|1,829
|Current debt, net
|427,890
|8,625
|Total current liabilities
|486,970
|121,713
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term debt, net
|-
|142,060
|Deferred tax liability
|5,440
|6,795
|Operating lease liabilities
|20,048
|22,079
|Other non-current liabilities
|5,319
|9,056
|Total non-current liabilities
|30,807
|179,990
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 1)
|Equity
|Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 475,000,000 shares authorized; 59,186,521 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025; 58,800,001 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024
|59
|59
|Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 33,091,989 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|33
|33
|Additional paid-in capital
|363,960
|363,601
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(241,006
|)
|(228,814
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(434
|)
|(434
|)
|Treasury stock
|(946
|)
|(733
|)
|Equity attributable to the controlling interest
|121,666
|133,712
|Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
|52,956
|59,645
|Total equity
|174,622
|193,357
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|692,399
|$
|495,060
| SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands)
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(18,577
|)
|$
|(6,484
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|7,136
|6,497
|Noncash operating lease expense
|1,985
|2,290
|Restructuring, contract termination and impairment charges
|564
|-
|Other
|305
|397
|Equity-based compensation, net of income tax expense (benefit)
|55
|1,229
|Deferred income taxes
|(1,371
|)
|966
|Changes in assets and liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|(13,953
|)
|3,853
|Inventory
|5,605
|(925
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,711
|(2,979
|)
|Accounts payable
|(46,602
|)
|2,716
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|(7,094
|)
|(22,170
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(287
|)
|(2,865
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,438
|)
|(1,124
|)
|Other non-current assets and liabilities
|(3,227
|)
|72
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(75,188
|)
|(18,527
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(3,207
|)
|(2,387
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|(3,207
|)
|(2,387
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Proceeds from credit facility
|277,322
|22,000
|Repayments of loan and credit facility
|(500
|)
|(1,250
|)
|Debt issuance costs paid
|(3,798
|)
|-
|Distributions to non-controlling interests
|-
|(4,284
|)
|Surrender of stock to settle taxes on restricted stock awards
|(213
|)
|(122
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|272,811
|16,344
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(2
|)
|139
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|194,414
|(4,431
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, beginning of period
|11,980
|19,842
|Cash and cash equivalents balance, end of period
|$
|206,394
|$
|15,411
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”); however, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users of our financial information with useful supplemental information that enables a better comparison of our performance across periods. We use adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross profit margin, adjusted net income, adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin non-GAAP financial measures, because we believe they are useful indicators of our operating performance. Our management uses these non-GAAP measures principally as measures of our operating performance and believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to our investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of the operating performance of companies in industries similar to ours. Our management also uses these non-GAAP measures for planning purposes, including the preparation of our annual operating budget and financial projections.
None of these non-GAAP measures is a measurement of financial performance under U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of our liquidity or operating performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and are not indicative of net income (loss) as determined under U.S. GAAP. In addition, the exclusion of certain gains or losses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these items are unusual or infrequent as they may recur in the future, nor should it be construed that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate our liquidity or financial performance. Some of these limitations are as follows.
These non-GAAP measures exclude certain tax payments that may require a reduction in cash available to us; do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures (including capitalized software developmental costs) or contractual commitments; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; do not reflect the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt; exclude certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions; and exclude equity-based compensation expense, which has recently been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense for our business and an important part of our compensation strategy.
In addition, other companies may define and calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP financial measures differently than us, thereby limiting the usefulness of these non-GAAP financial measures as a comparative tool. Because of these and other limitations, you should consider our non-GAAP measures only as supplemental to other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
We calculate adjusted net income as net income (loss) excluding impairment charges and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under“Non-GAAP Adjustments”. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests is calculated as income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted in the same manner as adjusted net income, adjusted for the allocable attribution to the noncontrolling interest.
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Class A Common Stock
We calculate adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock as adjusted net income, as defined above, less the allocable portion of net income to the noncontrolling interest, divided by weighted average diluted shares or weighted average shares of Class A common stock, respectively, as calculated under U.S. GAAP.
EBITDA
We calculate EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA
We calculate adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, impairment charges, equity-based compensation expense, and the costs that are believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance, as listed below under“Non-GAAP Adjustments”.
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
We calculate adjusted EBITDA margin as adjusted EBITDA, divided by net sales.
Adjusted Gross Profit
We calculate adjusted gross profit as gross profit, less inventory charges associated with restructuring and consolidation activities, inventory fair value write-ups and tooling depreciation.
Adjusted Gross Profit Margin
We calculate adjusted gross profit margin as adjusted gross profit, divided by net sales.
Non-GAAP Adjustments
In addition to the costs specifically noted under the non-GAAP metrics above, the Company believes that evaluation of its financial performance can be enhanced by a supplemental presentation of results that exclude costs believed by management to be non-operating in nature and not representative of the Company's core operating performance. These costs are excluded in order to enhance consistency and comparability with results in prior periods that do not include such items and to provide a basis for evaluating operating results in future periods.
- Amortization expense - Represents the non-cash amortization of the following:
- intangible assets related to the reorganization transactions in 2020 and the 2021 and 2023 acquisitions and additions to patents in regard to their defense; website development costs; and capitalized software.
- property and equipment; and tooling used in the manufacturing process that is recognized within cost of goods sold.
SOLO BRANDS, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information to GAAP
(Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)
Adjusted Gross Profit
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP measure for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Gross profit
|$
|42,605
|$
|50,544
|Inventory fair value write-up
|-
|38
|Tooling depreciation
|223
|223
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|42,828
|$
|50,805
| Gross profit margin
(Gross profit as a % of net sales)
|55.2
|%
|59.2
|%
| Adjusted gross profit margin
(Adjusted gross profit as a % of net sales)
|55.4
|%
|59.5
|%
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted net income (loss) for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(18,577
|)
|$
|(6,484
|)
|Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges
|5,839
|-
|Amortization expense
|5,007
|5,041
|Business optimization and expansion expense
|1,516
|975
|Equity-based compensation expense
|(874
|)
|1,229
|Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability
|(70
|)
|398
|Management transition costs
|-
|1,713
|Transaction costs
|-
|23
|Inventory fair value write-ups
|-
|38
|Tax impact of adjusting items
|(1,539
|)
|(1,262
|)
|Reversal of valuation allowance
|2,503
|-
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|(6,195
|)
|$
|1,671
|Less: adjusted net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(1,511
|)
|(95
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to Solo Brands, Inc.
|$
|(4,684
|)
|$
|1,766
|Net income (loss) per Class A common stock
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A common stock
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|0.03
|Weighted-average Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted
|58,986
|58,068
Adjusted EBITDA
The following table reconciles consolidated net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2024
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(18,577
|)
|$
|(6,484
|)
|Interest expense
|5,570
|3,106
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|2,944
|(3,195
|)
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|7,136
|6,497
|EBITDA
|$
|(2,927
|)
|$
|(76
|)
|Restructuring, contract termination, impairment and related charges
|5,839
|-
|Equity-based compensation expense
|(874
|)
|1,229
|Business optimization and expansion expense
|1,516
|975
|Changes in fair value of contingent earn-out liability
|(70
|)
|398
|Management transition costs
|-
|1,713
|Inventory fair value write-ups
|-
|38
|Transaction costs
|-
|23
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3,484
|$
|4,300
| Net income (loss) margin
(Net income (loss) as a % of net sales)
|(24.0
|)%
|(7.6
|)%
| Adjusted EBITDA margin
(Adjusted EBITDA as a % of net sales)
|4.5
|%
|5.0
|%
