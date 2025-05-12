Bridgebio To Present Clinical Outcomes, Quality Of Life Measures And Incidence Of Atrial Fibrillation Events In Patients With ATTR-CM From The Attribute-CM Study At The Annual Congress Of The Heart Failure Association Of The ESC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the“Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, announced today that one rapid-fire abstract and two moderated ePosters on the clinical outcomes and quality of life measures provided by acoramidis in variant transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) and one moderated ePoster on a post-hoc analysis of the lower incidence rate of atrial fibrillation-related events in patients with ATTR-CM, all from the ATTRibute-CM study will be shared at the Annual Congress of the Heart Failure Association of the ESC (Heart Failure 2025), taking place in Belgrade, Serbia on May 17 - 20, 2025.

In addition to the four abstracts, three moderated ePosters will be shared on the disease progression of ATTR-CM in a real-world setting, a retrospective cohort study on manifestation to diagnosis of ATTR-CM, and data on the cause of death of ATTR-CM patients in the ATTRibute-CM study.

Rapid-fire Abstract

Acoramidis Improves Serum TTR Levels in Patients with Wild-type or Variant Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: Results from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Anique Ducharme, M.D., Université de Montréal, CAN

Date: Tuesday, May 20 at 8:30 am CEST/2:30 am ET

Moderated ePosters:

Effect of Acoramidis on Functional Capacity and Quality of Life in Patients with Variant ATTR-CM: Results from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Marianna Fontana, M.D., University College London, UK

Date: Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET

Effect of Acoramidis on All-cause Mortality, Cardiovascular Hospitalization and NT-proBNP in Variant ATTR-CM: Results from ATTRibute-CM

Presenter: Marianna Fontana, M.D., University College London, UK

Date: Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET

Acoramidis Treatment Is Associated with a Lower Incidence of Atrial Fibrillation-related Events in Patients with ATTR-CM: A Post Hoc Analysis of the ATTRibute-CM trial

Presenter: Kevin Alexander, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine, USA

Date: Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET

Disease Progression Among Patients Receiving Tafamidis for ATTR-CM in a Real-world Setting

Presenter: Daniel P. Judge, M.D., Medical University of South Carolina, USA

Date: Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET

Cause of Death in Patients with Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Findings from the ATTRibute-CM study

Presenter: Laura Obici, M.D., University of Pavia, ESP

Date: Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET

Time from First Recorded Clinical Manifestation to Diagnosis of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy: A Retrospective Cohort Study Using U.S. Claims Data

Presenter: Joshua Mitchell, M.D., Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, USA

Date: Sunday, May 18 at 11:00 am CEST/5:00 am ET

About AttrubyTM (acoramidis)

INDICATION

Attruby is a transthyretin stabilizer indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Reactions

Diarrhea (11.6% vs 7.6%) and upper abdominal pain (5.5% vs 1.4%) were reported in patients treated with Attruby versus placebo, respectively. The majority of these adverse reactions were mild and resolved without drug discontinuation. Discontinuation rates due to adverse events were similar between patients treated with Attruby versus placebo (9.3% and 8.5%, respectively).

About BridgeBio

BridgeBio Pharma (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible. For more information visit bridgebio.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter Facebook , and YouTube .

