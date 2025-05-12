Inter&Co Inc. Reports Year-Over-Year Net Income Growth Of 57%

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inter&Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR | B3: INBR32), the leading financial super app providing financial and digital commerce services to 37.7 million customers, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

1Q25 Highlights:



Total clients grew to 37.7 million, with 21.6 million active clients and an activation rate of 57.2%.

Net Income of R$287 million , excluding minority interests, up 57% YoY.

Return on Equity of 12.9% , up from 9.2% in 1Q24.

Efficiency Ratio continued improving and reached 48.8%, 1.3 p.p. better than 4Q24. NPLs over 90 days improved to 4.1%, 0.8 p.p. lower than 1Q24.



João Vitor Menin, Global CEO of Inter&Co, commented:

“Inter, by design, embodies the transformation of the banking industry. From our focus on innovation and efficient digital distribution of financial products and services, to expanding benefits and lowering costs for all our clients, we are building trust and long-term relationships that will be mutually rewarding for years to come.”

Alexandre Riccio, Brazil CEO of Inter&Co, highlighted the opportunities that lie ahead:

“We are particularly excited about the engagement with peer-to-peer payments (Pix) in Brazil, the significant uptake of our loyalty program Loop, and the record number of clients using our credit products. The new Private Payroll offering represents a key opportunity for Inter. It aligns perfectly with our business model: digital, low-cost distribution, scalable, and collateralized, with minimal overlap with our other consumer credit products.”

About the 1Q25 results, he commented that,“Our commitment to cost control has allowed us to further widen the gap between net revenue growth and expenses, achieving an efficiency level of 48.8%. In addition, Inter continues to benefit from a diversified credit model, with improving underwriting resulting in another decrease in NPL ratio to 4.1%.

“As we enter the third year of the 60/30/30 plan, we are proud that our results reflect the dedication, focus, and effectiveness of our team in implementing our strategy, delivering consistent, resilient growth and profitability.”

Conference Call

Inter&Co will discuss its 1Q2025 financial results on May 12th, 2025, at 11 a.m. ET (12 p.m. BRT). The webcast details, along with the earnings materials can be accessed on the company's Investor Relations website at .

About Inter

Inter&Co (NASDAQ: INTR), the company that controls Banco Inter in Brazil and the subsidiary Inter&Co Payments, is the pioneering financial super app serving over 37.7 million customers across the Americas. Inter's ecosystem offers a broad array of services, including banking, investments, mortgages, credit, insurance, and cross-border payments. The financial super app also boasts a dynamic marketplace, linking consumers with shopping discounts, cashback rewards, and exclusive access to marquee events across the globe. Focused on innovation and captivating member experiences, Inter delivers comprehensive financial and lifestyle solutions to meet the evolving needs of modern consumers.

Investor Relations:

Rafaela de Oliveira Vitória - ...

Media Relations:

Kaio Philipe - ...

Chemistry Agency - ...

Disclaimer

This report may contain forward-looking statements regarding Inter, anticipated synergies, growth plans, projected results and future strategies. While these forward-looking statements reflect our Management's good faith beliefs, they involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's results or accrued results to differ materially from those anticipated and discussed herein. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to realize the number of projected synergies and the projected schedule, in addition to economic, competitive, governmental and technological factors affecting Inter, the markets, products and prices and other factors. In addition, this presentation contains managerial figures that may differ from those presented in our financial statements. The calculation methodology for these managerial numbers is presented in Inter's quarterly earnings release. Statements contained in this report that are not facts or historical information may be forward looking statements under the terms of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may, among other things, beliefs related to the creation of value and any other statements regarding Inter. In some cases, terms such as“estimate”,“project”,“predict”,“plan”,“believe”,“can”,“expectation”,“anticipate”,“intend”,“aimed”,“potential”,“may”,“will/shall” and similar terms, or the negative of these expressions, may identify forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on Inter's expectations and beliefs about future events and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current ones. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether because of new information, future developments or otherwise. The definition of each such operational metric is included in the earnings release available on our Investor Relations website.

For additional information that about factors that may lead to results that are different from our estimates, please refer to sections“Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements” and“Risk Factors” of Inter&Co Annual Report on Form 20-F. The numbers for our key metrics (Unit Economics), which include, among other, active clients and average revenue per active client (ARPAC), are calculated using Inter's internal data. Although we believe these metrics are based on reasonable estimates, there are challenges inherent in measuring the use of our business. In addition, we continually seek to improve our estimates, which may change due to improvements or changes in methodology, in processes for calculating these metrics and, from time to time, we may discover inaccuracies and adjust to improve accuracy, including adjustments that may result in recalculating our historical metrics.

About Non-IFRS Financial Measures

To supplement the financial measures presented in this press release and related conference call, presentation, or webcast in accordance with IFRS, Inter&Co also presents non-IFRS measures of financial performance, as highlighted throughout the documents. The non-IFRS Financial Measures include, among others: Adjusted Net Income, Cost of Funding, Efficiency Ratio, Cost of Risk, Cards+PIX TPV, Gross ARPAC, Global Clients, Total Gross Revenues, and Return on average equity (ROE).

A“non-IFRS financial measure” refers to a numerical measure of Inter&Co's historical or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS in Inter&Co's financial statements. Inter&Co provides certain non-IFRS measures as additional information relating to its operating results as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS financial information presented herein should be considered together with, and not as a substitute for or superior to, the financial information presented in accordance with IFRS. There are significant limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures. Further, these measures may differ from the non-IFRS information, even where similarly titled, used by other companies and therefore should not be used to compare Inter&Co's performance to that of other companies.