Sky Medical Technology Wins Prestigious King's Award For Enterprise In Innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- UK medical device innovator and manufacturer, Sky Medical Technology Ltd, parent company of Firstkind Ltd, has been awarded the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation for its breakthrough wound care technology-the geko® device. Clinically proven to more than double the rate of wound healing, the geko device is driving a transformation in chronic wound care and enabling scalable, cost-effective healthcare delivery across major markets.

Sky Medical Technology is one of just 197 organisations to receive the King's Award this year-recognition given only to the UK's most forward-thinking and high-performing businesses. Chronic wounds remain a critical global health challenge, costing healthcare systems billions annually. The geko device addresses this unmet need with a clinically validated, non-invasive therapy that is now demonstrating a rapid rate of adoption from its UK commercial launch in February 2024. With FDA clearance, NICE guidance, and integration across NHS Trusts and international health systems, the geko device is establishing a new standard in chronic wound management.

“We are deeply honoured to receive the King's Award for Enterprise in Innovation,” said Bernard Ross, CEO and Founder of Sky Medical Technology.“This recognition reflects the exceptional work of our research, development, and commercial teams - and reaffirms our mission to deliver evidence-based innovations that truly change lives.”

“Importantly, the award isn't just recognition of innovation - it's a validation of commercial and market impact. We're solving a real-world clinical problem with a product that delivers measurable patient benefits and cost savings. The geko device is delivering faster healing, reduced nursing hours, and improved patient quality of life. Health systems are already integrating this into standard of care.”

Clinicians are increasingly deploying the geko device alongside traditional compression therapy, particularly for hard-to-heal venous leg ulcers (VLUs). Using its proprietary neuromuscular electrostimulation technology, the device increases lower limb blood flow, accelerating healing and recovery. This leads to shorter treatment cycles, lower care costs, and enhanced patient adherence. Designed for ease of use in both clinical and home settings, the geko device empowers patients to manage their care more independently. Its portability and simplicity are reducing demand on overstretched healthcare services and lowering the carbon footprint associated with frequent in-person visits and complex compression dressing changes.

“The geko device is a clear example of innovation delivering real-world value - clinically, operationally, and economically,” comments Fiona Young, Firstkind Wound Therapy Business Director.“We're not just improving outcomes, we're changing how wound care is delivered, at scale.“Q1 sales results are in over budget, and we are seeing the number of prescriptions increasing by over 60% quarter-over-quarter for the last 3 consecutive quarters.”

“This momentum stems from both robust clinical evidence, strong day-to-day outcomes in practice and rapidly escalating the geko device adoption across multiple NHS primary care clinics. Our pivotal randomised self-controlled trial (RCT), supported by real-world data from the UK Wound Care Registry, has shown a more than twofold increase in the rate of chronic wound healing. But it's the additional study data and patient-reported benefits that are drawing particular attention in clinical settings. Clinicians are reporting an immediate reduction in pain. This too, is engaging patients and keeps them on protocol. We then see the rapid effect on healing.”

With a global chronic wound care market estimated at over $10 billion and rising demand from ageing populations, Sky Medical Technology is expanding rapidly through established distributor networks and strategic partnerships. Its technology is in active use across applications, including chronic wound healing, oedema management in orthopaedics, and VTE prevention.

Now in its 59th year, the King's Awards for Enterprise are the UK's highest recognition for business excellence. Winners earn the right to use the King's Awards Emblem for five years - a mark of trust and innovation recognised globally. Applications for the 2026 King's Awards open 6 May 2025.

