TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

ALPHARETTA, Ga., May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMAK), the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

Key highlights of Touchmark Bancshares' results for the first quarter of 2025 include:



The company hired Bobby Krimmel to succeed Dr. J.J. Shah as the President and CEO of Touchmark National Bank;

One new SBA Banker was added; and New company strategy to grow local market customer relationships has been established.

"Our first quarter results reflected the beginning of a transition period for Touchmark to grow its balance sheet with an emphasis on developing local banking relationships in our primary market," said Bobby Krimmel. "We have defined our primary market as 25 miles from our home office in Alpharetta and are actively pursuing local customer relationships with a healthy pipeline building for both loan and deposit opportunities."

"The reduction in net income during the first quarter of 2025 was driven by lower loan balances compared to the prior year. We hired two local bankers to help us grow our loan portfolio with one focused on SBA banking relationships and started during the first quarter of 2025 while the second banker was added in April 2025 with a focus on conventional lending opportunities. The company remains optimistic that our strategy to grow Touchmark with a relationship banking focus will deliver long-term, sustainable performance to our shareholders."

First Quarter 2025 Results of Operations



Net income decreased 48.4% to $733,000 from $1.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;

Net interest income fell by 14.4% to $2.9 million from $3.4 million for the first quarter of 2024;

Total loans declined by $16.3 million, or 4.3%, during the first quarter of 2025;

Efficiency increased to 59.22% compared to 52.42% from the first quarter of 2024;

Total noninterest expense decreased by 11.3% to $1.8 million from the first quarter of 2024; and Book value per share increased to $16.14 from $16.06 from the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality



Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees, remained at $7.6 million of total assets for the first quarter of 2025, down from $13.4 million from the first quarter of 2024;

Net charge-offs to average loans declined to 0.60% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024; and Allowance for credit losses represented 0.58% of total loans outstanding as of the first quarter of 2025.

About Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. and Touchmark National Bank

Touchmark Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Touchmark National Bank, a community bank founded in 2008 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, serving Cobb, Dekalb, Forsyth, Gwinnett, and North Fulton counties. As of March 31, 2025, Touchmark reported total assets of $432 million and total shareholders' equity of $72 million. For more information about Touchmark, visit us at under Investor Relations.

