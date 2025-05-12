TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
March 31,
December 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2025
2024(1)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
725
$
1,184
Interest-bearing deposits
40,866
41,408
Federal funds sold
5,175
5,175
Total cash and cash equivalents
46,766
47,767
Securities:
|
Available-for-sale
9,957
10,019
Equity securities
1,598
1,654
Loans, net of deferred fees
362,836
379,419
Allowance for credit losses
(2,092)
(2,358)
Net loans
360,744
377,061
Bank premises and equipment, net
1,256
1,217
Other Real Estate
6,888
6,888
Deferred tax asset
1,079
1,112
Other assets
4,133
4,573
TOTAL ASSETS
$
432,421
$
450,291
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
13,676
$
16,957
Interest-bearing
340,423
352,590
Total deposits
354,099
369,547
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
6,077
9,331
TOTAL LIABILITIES
360,176
378,878
Common stock - $0.01 par value per share, 50,000,000 shares
EQUITY
authorized; 4,475,891 shares issued and outstanding as of
the periods presented
45
45
Additional paid-in capital
46,881
46,881
Retained earnings
25,999
25,266
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(680)
(779)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
72,245
71,413
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
432,421
$
450,291
(1) Derived from audited financial statements as of December 31, 2024.
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
2025
2024
INTEREST AND
Interest and fees on loans
|
6,202
$
7,906
DIVIDEND
Income on investment securities
INCOME
Taxable interest
|
|
117
Interest from federal funds sold and other
|
|
798
Total interest income
|
|
8,821
INTEREST
Interest on deposits
|
|
5,389
EXPENSE
Interest on borrowings
|
|
-
|
|
|
5,389
Net interest income
2,938
|
|
Provision for credit losses
295
|
|
Net interest income after provision
2,643
|
|
Service fees on deposit accounts
3
|
|
|
|
124
Other noninterest income
49
|
|
Total noninterest income
162
|
|
|
|
|
1,056
EXPENSE
Net occupancy expense
|
|
69
|
|
|
242
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
62
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
2,071
|
|
|
1,880
|
|
|
460
|
|
$
733
$
1,420
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic
4,475,891
4,475,891
|
|
|
4,630,473
Earnings per share
$
0.16
$
0.32
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.16
$
0.31
TOUCHMARK BANCSHARES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
Results of Operations:
Interest income
$
6,793
$
7,301
$
7,873
$
7,832
$
8,821
Interest expense
|
|
4,285
|
|
4,979
|
|
|
|
3,016
|
|
2,853
|
|
|
|
2,240
|
|
186
|
|
|
|
4
|
|
1,189
|
|
|
|
1,256
|
|
2,392
|
|
|
|
(476)
|
|
1,464
|
|
|
|
(184)
|
|
363
|
|
|
$
733
$
(292)
$
1,511
$
1,101
$
1,420
Basic earnings per share
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
$
0.34
$
0.25
$
0.32
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.16
$
(0.07)
$
0.33
$
0.24
$
0.31
Book value per share
$
16.14
$
15.95
$
16.72
$
16.32
$
16.06
Weighted average shares outstanding per
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
4,475,891
Weighted average shares outstanding per
4,630,473
4,630,473
4,630,473
4,630,473
4,630,473
Loans, net of deferred fees
$
362,836
$
379,419
$
389,679
$
410,711
$
435,918
Allowance for credit losses
$
(2,092)
$
(2,358)
$
(4,673)
$
(4,858)
$
(4,647)
Total assets
$
432,421
$
450,291
$
464,973
$
480,229
$
504,926
Total deposits
$
354,099
$
369,547
$
382,641
$
398,841
$
424,339
Net interest margin
2.71 %
2.72 %
2.75 %
2.35 %
2.65 %
Efficiency
58.68 %
44.81 %
46.56 %
57.36 %
51.99 %
Asset Quality Data and Ratios:
Total nonperforming assets
$
23,042
$
23,039
$
27,735
$
30,089
$
29,971
Total nonperforming assets, net of
7,553
7,552
11,059
13,450
13,423
Nonperforming assets to total assets
5.33 %
5.13 %
5.95 %
6.26 %
5.93 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets, net of
1.75 %
1.68 %
2.37 %
2.80 %
2.65 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.58 %
0.62 %
1.20 %
1.18 %
1.07 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.60 %
4.74 %
0.34 %
(0.01 %)
0.31 %
