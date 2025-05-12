Bio-Techne To Showcase Next-Generation Solutions For Gene And Cell Therapy At American Society Of Gene & Cell Therapy 2025

MINNEAPOLIS, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) today announced it will showcase its latest spatial biology and cell and gene therapy workflow solutions at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 2025 meeting taking place in New Orleans between May 13th – 17th at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

Bio-Techne will feature its cutting-edge advancements for cell and gene therapy development and manufacturing at booth 1537. Highlights include the new RNAscopeTM protease-free workflow for visualization of biodistribution of AAV vectors, transgene mRNA, small RNAs (ASO, siRNA, miRNA) along with functional RNA and protein markers. Bio-Techne's booth will also showcase its solutions to improve cell therapy workflows, including the ProPakTM GMP cytokines in dose-optimized, single-use bags with weldable tubing for closed-system cell therapy manufacturing, and new AI-modified, designer proteins. The next-generation Simple Western LeoTM System will also be featured, with this state-of-the-art instrument enabling the simultaneous processing of up to 100 samples in a single 3-hour run.

Leading researchers along with Maithreyan Srinivasan, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, Advanced Cell Diagnostics (ACD), a Bio-Techne brand, will present the latest innovations with RNAscope technology at ACD's symposium on Wednesday, May 14th at 8:30 am in room 383-385. This session will highlight NextGen RNAscopeTM Multiomics Solutions for Spatial Precision: AAV, small RNA, CAR-T, and Beyond. Our distinguished guest speakers include:



Adrian Veres, MD, PhD, Cofounder & Chief Scientific Officer at Dyno Therapeutics will present on "In Vivo Validation of AI-designed AAV Capsids for Targeted Gene Delivery to NHPs." William (Wes) Salomon, PhD, Senior Director, Delivery Biology, Tessera Therapeutics will speak on "Visualizing RNA Gene Writer Activity in Mouse Liver for the Potential Therapeutic Correction of Monogenic Disease Mutations."

Another talk, moderated by Edward Pavina (Bio-Techne) will be presented on Thursday, May 15th from 12:15 – 1:15 PM in Room 383: "Protein Quantitation Applications to Advance Gene Therapy Development – From Discovery Through Analytical Development" with guest Speakers Julyana Acevedo PhD, Analytical Development Scientist, Sangamo Therapeutics and Nicolas Tricaud PhD, Co-founder, CEO/CS, Nervosave Therapeutics.

"Bio-Techne is leading the forefront of advancing cell and gene therapy development with cutting edge tools and technologies," commented Kim Kelderman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Techne. "This conference highlights the frontier of pre-clinical and clinical advanced therapeutic development and paves the way for building safe and effective therapies for a multitude of disorders."

For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH ) is a global life sciences company providing innovative tools and bioactive reagents for the research and clinical diagnostic communities. Bio-Techne products assist scientific investigations into biological processes and the nature and progress of specific diseases. They aid in drug discovery efforts and provide the means for accurate clinical tests and diagnoses. With hundreds of thousands of products in its portfolio, Bio-Techne generated approximately $1.2 billion in net sales in fiscal 2024 and has approximately 3,100 employees worldwide. For more information on Bio-Techne and its brands, please visit or follow the Company on social media at Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter or YouTube .

Contact: David Clair, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

[email protected]

612-656-4416

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation

