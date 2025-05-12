Origin Agritech Hosts Core Customer Symposium In Zhengzhou Kicking-Off New Season's Demonstration And Promotion Activities

BEIJING, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED ) (the "Company" or "Origin"), a leading Chinese agricultural technology company, today announced the successful hosting of its Huanghuai Region Core Customer Symposium in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, where the Company showcased nearly 300 new corn varieties and strengthened strategic relationships with core distributors across the region.

The Symposium featured comprehensive demonstrations of Origin's new variety developments, bringing together the Company's executive leadership with key customer representatives to foster deeper market integration and facilitate technology adoption.

The Field Demonstration highlights included:



Introduction of flagship corn varieties including Jinqiao 8, Jingke 317, Jundan 203, and Aoyu 728

Demonstration of 16 advanced validation-stage varieties with significant market potential

Showcase of breakthrough gene editing varieties and transgenic breeding technologies Display of collaborative varieties developed with leading agricultural scientists from prestigious institutions

The event was attended by Origin's senior leadership team, including Weibin Yan, CEO & Director, Yubiao Liu, Director and Vice President, Dezhi Deng, Head of Research & Development, Jing Dou, Assistant President, and Kang Deng, Chairman of Henan Aoyu.

During the Symposium, Mr. Yan presented the Company's strategic vision, research achievements, and future development roadmap, engaging in detailed discussions with customers about industry trends and competitive dynamics in the corn seed market.

"This Symposium represents a significant milestone in Origin Agritech's commitment to advancing agricultural innovation in China," said Mr. Yan. "By showcasing our extensive portfolio of new varieties and biotechnology products to our core distributor network, we are accelerating market adoption while gathering valuable feedback that will guide our future research and development efforts."

The exhibition field featured dedicated zones for biotechnology product displays, cooperative expert varieties, and Origin's self-developed varieties. Participants received expert guidance on variety characteristics, cultivation management, pest control strategies, and supporting planting technologies.

The biotechnology zone highlighted Origin's genetically modified and gene-edited varieties, demonstrating the Company's innovative breakthroughs in agricultural biotechnology with significant applications for national food security and high-quality agricultural development.

The cooperative expert variety zone featured corn varieties developed in collaboration with renowned scientists including Academician Jingrui Dai from China Agricultural University, Researcher Jiuran Zhao and Yuandong Wang from Beijing Academy of Agriculture and Forestry Sciences, Professor Yuling Li and Yanhui Chen from Henan Agricultural University.

"The enthusiastic response from our distributor network confirms the market potential of our innovative seed varieties," commented Dezhi Deng, Vice President and Director of R&D at Origin Agritech. "This Symposium has strengthened our market position and laid a solid foundation for the commercial launch of our next generation of corn varieties, ultimately contributing to the modernization of China's agricultural sector."

Pictures and video from the event can be found on the Company's website at .

About Origin Agritech Limited

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Origin R&D Center, Songzhuang, Tongzhou in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech's phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China's Ministry of Agriculture. Over the years, Origin has established a robust biotechnology seed pipeline, including products with glyphosate tolerance and pest resistance (Bt) traits. For further information, please visit the Company's website at . The Company also maintains an X account for updating investors on Company and industry developments which is .

