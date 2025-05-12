Kicking Off Women's Health Week, The Breast Cancer Research Foundation Expands Online Resources To Empower Women With Trusted Breast Cancer Information

NEW YORK, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, to mark the start of Women's Health Week, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) is proud to announce the launch of its first patient-centered offerings: About Breast Cancer and a comprehensive Breast Cancer Glossary of key terms from A to Z. Designed to better serve patients, caregivers, and anyone interested in understanding their own risk, these new resources provide reliable, accessible information, while highlighting the impact of research.

Built to meet the needs of individuals confronting their risk or navigating a breast cancer diagnosis, About Breast Cancer and the Breast Cancer Glossary serve as a trusted, go-to resource.

"Launching these resources to kick off Women's Health Week has never been more salient," said BCRF President and CEO Donna McKay . "Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women and incidence is on the rise, most steeply in women under 40. By offering clear, evidence-based guidance alongside insights from BCRF-funded research, the Foundation is providing critical support at every stage of the cancer journey-from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and survivorship."

Most people in the U.S. turn to the internet when looking for information about cancer. According to 2018 data from the National Cancer Institute, about 70 percent of adults said they searched for health information online while 41 percent have watched health content on social media. But a review of social content reveals that the posts with misinformation achieve higher engagement levels.[1]

"Women deserve more than hope-they deserve real knowledge and empowerment," said Dr. Dorraya El-Ashry, chief scientific officer at BCRF. "BCRF Founder Evelyn H. Lauder deeply believed that knowledge is, in fact, power. With the launch of these new resources, we are delivering on that promise and reinforcing BCRF's commitment to research-backed information."

In today's crowded online environment, the availability of health information has never been greater-nor has the spread of misinformation. As the largest private funder of breast cancer

research worldwide, BCRF is uniquely positioned to offer information developed and produced by a team of experts.

"We approached the creation of About Breast Cancer and the Breast Cancer Glossary with one goal: to provide clear, trustworthy, and accessible information," said Elizabeth Sile , director of content at BCRF. "Whether you're facing your risk, undergoing treatment, or navigating a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis, research-backed resources are so critical-especially when misinformation is so prevalent online."

Highlights include deep dives on:



Ways to reduce your risk of breast cancer

Timely topics like dense breasts and rising rates of breast cancer in younger women

Metastatic breast cancer

Aggressive forms of the disease like triple-negative and inflammatory

Disparities impacting Black women and other people of color

Screening guidelines Treatments for breast cancer

With these new resources, BCRF strengthens its role not only as a leader in breast cancer research but also as an essential partner in health, providing credible knowledge and supporting every individual touched by breast cancer or those seeking to understand it.

To explore these resources, visit About Breast Cancer and the Breast Cancer Glossary at bcrf .

In honor of this launch, the Foundation will be hosting a free webinar this afternoon, May 12, at 12:30pm ET. Registration will close at 11am ET. Join to hear from experts discuss " Emerging Research on Breast Cancer in Younger Women ."

[1] CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians, "Cancer misinformation on social media"

Contact:

Sadia Zapp, [email protected]

Breast Cancer Research Foundation

SOURCE Breast Cancer Research Foundation

