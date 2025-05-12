$101M XPRIZE HEALTHSPAN AWARDS FIRST MILESTONE WINNERS DRIVING TOWARD REVOLUTIONARY HEALTHY AGING ADVANCES
|
Adachi, Tokyo, Japan AGELESSRX , Ann Arbor, MI ANI BIOME , San Francisco, CA AUTOPHAGYGO , Osaka, Japan BIOAGE LABS , California, USA BIOARMOR , Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia BOSTON HEALTHSPAN TEAM ,
Boston, MA CANADIAN TRANSLATIONAL
GEROSCIENCE NETWORK ,
Montreal, Quebec, Canada CIRCADIAN , San Diego, CA EXOMED , New South Wales,
Australia GI INNOVATION , Seoul, South Korea GODA LAB , Bunkyo City, Tokyo,
Japan HEALTHY LONGEVITY CLINIC ,
Boca Raton, FL INTERVENE IMMUNE , Los Angeles,
CA, PROMETHEUS CELL TEAM ,
Shanghai, China REJUVENATION THROUGH LOW FREQUENCY ULTRASOUND , San
Antonio, TX RPRGAON-PROGERIA , Busan,
South Korea SANJEEVINI , Mumbai, India TEAM GLYNAC , Houston, TX THE HEALTHY BODY AND MIND ,
St. Louis, MO TIME TRAVELER AND CURREIO ,
Tokyo, Japan TIMELINE , Lausanne, Switzerland UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE (IHU) HEALTHAGE , Occitanie, Haute
Garonne VITA , Barcelona, Spain YOXLO , Oegstgeest, Netherlands
|
Tokyo, Japan KIMERA LABS , Miami, FL LIONHEART HEALTH INC , Newport
Beach, CA LOGIN (LONGEVITY INNOVATOR) ,
Sendai Miyagi, Japan LONGEVERON INC , Miami, FL LONGEVITY IMMUNOTHERAPY ,
Irvine, CA LONO JAEYAK , Gunsan Jeonbuk-
do, South Korea METFORMIN FOR HEALTHSPAN EXTENSION (METHEALTHSPAN) ,
New York, NY MINICIRCLE , Austin, TX MITO-TAGS , Palo Alto, CA MITOCHONDRIAL ALL-STARS ,
Needham, MA MITOCHONDRIAL BIOENERGETICS AND KETONE UTILIZATION , San Diego, CA NUS ACADEMY FOR HEALTHY
LONGEVITY , Singapore NYC-VITA , New York, NY
All semifinalist teams - Top 100 and late-registering teams included - will begin early stage clinical trials over the next year and will submit their data in April 2026 for the next round of judging in the Healthspan competition. Translating findings from the lab to clinical testing is a major hurdle for teams as it requires safety assessment, regulatory approval, testing partners, and investors or funders. In July 2026, XPRIZE will announce the 10 finalists selected to receive the second $10 million milestone prize. These teams will then advance to finals and must test their therapeutic solution for up to one year in adults aged 50-80 years in clinical trials, running from 2026 to 2029. The finalists' trials will be supported by the University of Utah and its Data Coordinating Center (DCC), which will serve as the DCC for XPRIZE Healthspan. The competition will culminate in 2030, when the grand prize winner is awarded up to $81 million.
"Hevolution Foundation is dedicated to revolutionizing the healthspan science field and transforming the way we approach aging, as demonstrated by our support as the single-largest funder of XPRIZE Healthspan," said Dr. Mehmood Khan, CEO of Hevolution Foundation and Co-Title Sponsor of XPRIZE Healthspan. "We are thrilled with the progress made at this pivotal prize milestone and are eager to see how these promising solutions evolve. Together, we are driving toward the goal to propel aging research forward globally and achieve medical breakthroughs to help humanity live healthier, longer."
FSHD Bonus Prize
The FSHD Bonus Prize is designed to ignite solutions for FSHD, a genetic disease that impacts muscular function that has limited treatment options due to its complexity. Eight finalist teams received $250,000 each for demonstrating feasible FSHD solutions, an equal split of the $2 million Milestone 1 prize purse. The FSHD Bonus Prize will be awarded to the team that best demonstrates the ability to restore lost muscular function due to FSHD in one year or less and the first place team will receive $8 million.
The finalist teams include:
-
Altay Therapeutics Inc. , San Carlos, CA
Ani Biome , San Francisco, CA
Armatus Bio , Columbus, OH
Asagi Labs , Nagano, Japan
Beat-FSHD , Los Angeles, CA
Epicrispr Biotechnologies, Inc. , San Francisco, CA
Modalis Therapeutics Corporation , Tokyo, Japan
SNPM/Chu De Nice , Nice, France
"Chronic diseases like muscular dystrophy are a major contributor to the gap between lifespan and healthspan. New solutions are essential for people to live healthier, longer lives," said Chip Wilson, Founder and Chairman of SOLVE FSHD and Co-Title Sponsor of XPRIZE Healthspan. "XPRIZE Healthspan and SOLVE FSHD are here to push the boundaries of what healthy aging can look like. The next five years are going to show us what's possible."
XPRIZE Healthspan is offered with support from Co-Title Sponsors Hevolution Foundation and Chip Wilson, founder and chairman of SOLVE FSHD. GSK, a global biopharma company joins XPRIZE Healthspan as the Official Pharmaceutical Industry partner. Additional contributions from individual benefactors include Christian Angermayer, Carl B. Barney, the Blundy Family, Kas Bordier, Peter H. Diamandis, Charlie and Lorie Epstein, the Eleanor and Howard Morgan Family Foundation, Dana and Rob Hamwee, Daniel Krizek, Nancy and Howard Marks, Chris Ouwinga, Christian Peneff, SeneGence, Mark S. Siegel, Todd and Karen Wanek, Sergey Young, and an anonymous donor. Global scientific advisors, including the Scientific Director at National Institute on Aging, Senior Scientific Director at American Federation for Aging Research, Director of the UCLA Broad Stem Cell Research Center, and Head of Clinical Medicine at University of Cambridge, have helped inform the prize design and will advise in various capacities throughout the competition .
Learn more and get involved at xprize/healthspan .
About XPRIZE
XPRIZE is the recognized global leader in designing and executing large-scale competitions to solve humanity's greatest challenges. For over 30 years, our unique model has democratized crowd-sourced innovation and scientifically scalable solutions that accelerate a more equitable and abundant future. Donate, learn more, and co-architect a world of abundance with us at xprize .
About Hevolution
Founded on the belief that every person has the right to live a longer, healthier life, Hevolution Foundation is a global catalyst, partner, and convener on a mission to drive efforts to extend healthy human lifespan and understand the processes of aging. With a focus on aging as a treatable process, Hevolution Foundation aims to increase the number of aging-related treatments on the market, compress the timeline of drug development, and increase accessibility to therapeutics that extend healthy lifespan, also known as healthspan. A global non-profit organization headquartered in Riyadh with a North American hub and an annual budget of up to $1 billion, Hevolution Foundation plans to open offices in other global locations to support a cutting-edge, global ecosystem of talent to propel aging and geroscience research forward and achieve medical breakthroughs to help humanity live healthier, longer. Learn more at hevolution
About SOLVE FSHD
SOLVE FSHD is a venture philanthropic organization established to catalyze innovation and accelerate key research in finding a cure for FSHD, established by renowned Canadian entrepreneur and philanthropist, Chip Wilson. The Wilson family has committed $100 million to kick-start funding into projects that support the organization's mission to find a cure for FSHD by 2027. The goal of SOLVE FSHD is to find a solution that can slow down or stop muscle degeneration, increase muscle regeneration and strength, and improve the quality of life for those living with FSHD. If you want to find out more about our efforts at SOLVE FSHD, please see our website - solvefshd
About GSK
GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.
Media Contact:
Katy Frame
[email protected]
SOURCE XPRIZE FoundationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment