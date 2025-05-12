Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 19 2025
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
|Amount
|Monday, 5 May 2025
|1,800
|572.35
|1,030,230
|Tuesday, 6 May 2025
|1,900
|561.47
|1,066,793
|Wednesday, 7 May 2025
|1,900
|557.77
|1,059,763
|Thursday, 8 May 2025
|1,900
|563.45
|1,070,555
|Friday, 9 May 2025
|1,900
|564.94
|1,073,386
|In the period 5 May 2025 - 9 May 2025
|9,400
|563.91
|5,300,727
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,051,393 treasury shares corresponding to 8.21% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
