New Wave Announces Shares For Debt Settlements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2025 -- New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) announces the Company has entered into debt settlement agreements for an aggregate of $348,640 in debt (the"Debt"). In settlement of the Debt, the Company will issue an aggregate of 6,972,800 common shares in the capital of the Company (the"Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Debt Share (the"Debt Settlement"). The indebtedness relates to outstanding fees owing to service providers to the Company.

All Common Shares issued in connection with the Debt Settlement are subject to a statutory four month hold period in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable securities laws. Closing of the Issuance is subject to certain conditions including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the CSE.

ABOUT NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: NWAI, FWB: 0XM0, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast-growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors. It intends to also identify accretive acquisitions within a wider strategic scope, including exploring entry into the emerging AI market.

Investors interested in connecting with New Wave Holdings can learn more about the company at

