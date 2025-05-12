MADD Canada And RCMP Host Third Annual Constable Heidi Stevenson’S Watch Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DARTMOUTH, Nova Scotia, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Police officers across Nova Scotia will be recognized at MADD Canada's third annual Constable Heidi Stevenson's Watch Award ceremony for their outstanding efforts to remove impaired drivers from the province's roadways, waterways, and trails.

The award program is named in honour of Cst. Heidi Stevenson, who was a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. Cst. Stevenson loved her career and spent most of it in Nova Scotia. She held many different roles throughout her career, including as a dedicated Drug Recognition Expert. Cst. Stevenson was especially proud of her expertise in that area and was deeply committed to helping make Nova Scotia's roadways safer. Cst. Stevenson was one of the 22 people killed by a gunman in April 2020 in Nova Scotia. She was posthumously awarded MADD Canada's Terry Ryan Memorial Award for Excellence in Police Service in honour of her work to prevent impaired driving.

“MADD Canada is very pleased to have this opportunity to honour Cst. Heidi Stevenson and thank all of these officers for going above and beyond to prevent impaired driving crashes, deaths and injuries in Nova Scotia,” said MADD Canada CEO Steve Sullivan.“Every impaired driver taken off the road is a life potentially saved. These officers are not just enforcing the law-they are safeguarding families and communities.

Today's award ceremony at Nova Scotia RCMP Headquarters in Dartmouth is being held during National Police Week (May 11-17) to celebrate the dedication of all police officers, and just after Mother's Day to recognize Heidi's most important role as a mother. Joining MADD Canada for the award ceremony are: Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for Seniors and Long-Term Care, the Honourable Barbara Adams; A/Commr. Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer, Nova Scotia RCMP; and Chief Mark Kane of the Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association.

"Heidi's commitment to impaired driving enforcement set a powerful example and helped make Nova Scotia's roads safer for everyone. This award, and the collaboration behind it, pays tribute to her legacy and celebrates the dedication of other officers who continue this vital work," said A/Commr. Dennis Daley, Commanding Officer, Nova Scotia RCMP.

This year, 13 police officers are being honoured for their efforts in impaired driving enforcement in 2024. The Top Performer Award is presented to the officer who removed the most impaired drivers from the roadways, waterways, and trails. Gold Coin Awards are given to officers who removed 24 or more impaired drivers, while Silver Coin Awards recognize those who removed between 15 and 23. Several more officers receive Bronze recognition for removing between 6 and 14 impaired drivers, and they will be recognized with a special Certificate of Appreciation at their local detachments.

2024 Constable Heidi Stevenson's Watch Award Recipients

Top Performer Award - Platinum

Cst. Troy Redden, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment

Gold Award

Cst. Jordan Bruce, West Hants RCMP Detachment

Cst. Liam Campbell, Halifax Regional Police

Cst. Christopher Graham, RCMP Southeast Traffic Services

Cst. Kristopher Hansen, Halifax Regional Police

Cst. Filip Kedzierski, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment

Cst. Nael Orabi, Halifax Regional Police

Silver Award

Cst. William Devine, RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment

Cst. Nicholas Dorrington, RCMP J Div Oromocto

Cst. Kristin Katrinardottir, Halifax Regional Police

Cst. Jordan Neilan, Halifax Regional Police

Cst. Donald Shaw, Northeast Traffic Services - Cape Breton

Cst. Tyler Shipley, Truro Police Service

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

