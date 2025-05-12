Clear Aligner Market Analysis Report 2025-2030: Growing Dental Tourism, Increased Competition In DTC Space, Involvement Of CAD/CAM Technology, Escalating Demand For Aesthetics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Aligner Market: Analysis By Procedure, By Age Group, By End-User, By Material Type, By Region Size and Trends - Forecast up to 2030" report has been added tooffering.

The global clear aligner market was valued at US$6.80 billion in 2024. The market value is expected to reach US$24.07 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 23% during the forecasted period of 2025-2030.

North America held the major share in the market, owing to the growing availability of advanced dental care infrastructure and the availability of robust payment options. Within North America, the US is leading the market. The US clear aligner market is further analyzed based on age group (Adult and Teen), and end-user (Standalone, Group Practices, Hospitals, and Others). Europe held a second highest share in the global clear aligner market.

According to an article, The State of Oral Health in Europe published by the Platform for Better Oral Health, over 50% of the European population suffers from some form of periodontitis and over 10% have severe disease, with prevalence increasing to 70-85% of the population aged 60- 65 years of age. An increase in the incidence of periodontitis would support the growth of the clear aligner market in Europe.

Some of the strategies among key players in the market are product launches, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. For instance, in 2023, Angelalign Technology Inc. and Medit Corporation announced a software integration. With Medit's IOS and Angelalign Technology Inc.'s intuitive iOrthoT treatment planning software and aligners, clinicians gain access to a streamlined, efficient, and highly accurate workflow. Also, Angelalign Technology Inc. and 3Shape have announced a global strategic partnership aimed at strengthening both companies' dedication to digital orthodontics globally.

The partnership enables Angel Aligner's clinicians around the world, when using 3Shape scanners, to effortlessly upload patient images to Angel Aligner's cloud-based digital orthodontic platform with a simple click of a button. At the same time, 3Shape's orthodontic clients worldwide stand to gain seamless access to Angel Aligner's comprehensive clear aligner solutions, streamlining their workflows.

Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Procedure: The report provides the bifurcation of the market into two segments based on the procedure: Doctor-Directed and Direct-to-Consumer. In 2024, the doctor-directed procedure held the share in the market, whereas the direct-to-consumer is expected to be the fastest growing segment owing to the benefits such as ease of operation, affordable prices, and the convenience of having no mandatory in-office visits.

By Age Group: The report further provided the segmentation based on the age group: Adult and Teen. The adult segment held the highest share in the market. The market's expansion is aided by the increasing awareness among adults regarding malocclusion and associated problems with this disease. Moreover, the treatment of malocclusion among adults with a clear aligner is expected to increase in the forecasted period due to the more benefits provided by clear aligners over traditional methods.

By End-User: The report provides an analysis of the market based on end-users: Standalone, Group Practices, Hospitals, and Other End-User. The standalone segment is expected to be the highest growing segment in the forecasted period owing to the benefits such as a wider range of dental treatments, shorter wait times, specialist and quality service, and high adoption of the most recent technology and high-quality materials for both diagnostics and treatment.

By Material Type: The report provides the glimpse of the clear aligner market based on the following material type: Polyurethane, Plastic Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol, Poly-vinyl Chloride, and Others. Polyurethane clear aligners are witnessing increased usage due to their flexibility and durability. These aligners can be customized to specific patient needs, providing a comfortable fit. On the other hand, poly-vinyl chloride clear aligners are gaining popularity due to their affordability and ease of production.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Rapid Urbanization

Rising Purchasing Power

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure

Rising Children and Teenage Population

Escalating Demand For Aesthetics Enhancement

Increasing Treatment Rate Rising Prevalence of Dental Malocclusion

Challenges



Clear Aligner Restriction

Undersupply of Orthodontists and Dentists Limited Insurance Coverage For Orthodontic Treatments

Market Trends



Technological Advancements

Increasing Involvement Of Private Medical Institutions

Involvement of CAD/CAM Technology Growing Dental Tourism

Competitive Analysis



Global Clear Aligner Players by Market Share

Global Clear Aligner Market: Competitive Scenario

Doctor-Directed Clear Aligner Market

Increased Competition in DTC Clear Aligner Space in Future China Clear Aligner Players by Market Share

Key Players



Align Technology, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Straumann Group

Henry Schein, Inc.

Solventum Corporation (3M Company)

Angelalign Technology, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Argen Corporation

Scheu Dental GmbH

3Shape Great Lakes Dental Technologies

