All The Records Virat Kohli Holds In Test Cricket

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India's most successful Test captain, Virat Kohli, has bid farewell to the whites, ending a red-ball career that will be remembered for generations to come.

The 36-year-old modern-day maestro, who redefined Indian cricket's approach to Test matches, signed off on Monday, leaving behind a staggering legacy built on 9230 runs, 123 Tests, and a vision that transformed India into a global powerhouse in the longest format.

From a young, aggressive batter making his debut in 2011 to becoming the symbol of India's fearlessness in Tests, Kohli's journey has been one of relentless excellence.

Kohli's leadership changed the culture of Indian Test cricket. He captained India in 68 matches, winning 40, losing only 17, and drawing 11 - a win percentage of 58.82%, the highest by any Indian captain.

His crowning moment came in 2018-19, when he led India to their first-ever Test series win in Australia, breaking a 71-year-old jinx. Under Kohli, India became an indomitable force at home and a fiercely competitive side overseas. From 2016 to 2021, India stayed at the No.1 spot in ICC Test rankings, and he also captained them to the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021.

Kohli leaves Test cricket as India's fourth-highest run-scorer, behind legends Tendulkar, Dravid, and Gavaskar. His 30 Test centuries, including seven double tons, are a testament to his hunger and skill. He holds the record for most double centuries by an Indian, and the highest individual score by an Indian captain - 254 against South Africa* in Pune (2019).

His final century - a gritty ton at Perth in the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy - fittingly came against his favourite opponents, Australia. He is also the only Indian to score seven Test centuries in Australia, going past Sachin Tendulkar, and holds the unique feat of four hundreds in a single overseas series - during the iconic 2014/15 Australia tour.

Between 2015 and 2017, Kohli led India to nine consecutive Test series wins, matching Ricky Ponting's world record. He is the only Test captain with seven double hundreds, and holds the Indian record for most centuries as Test captain (20).

The other Test records that Kohli holds are 5864 runs as Test captain (Avg: 54.80) – most by any Indian skipper, 2617 runs in World Test Championship across 47 Tests – second-most by an Indian.

Seven double centuries in Tests – most by an Indian, highest ICC Test rating points by an Indian batter – 937 in 2018. Scored the most Test runs in a calendar year by an Indian in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2023.