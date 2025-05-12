Zelensky Holds Call With Pope Leo XIV, Thanks Him For Supporting Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has held his first conversation with Pope Leo XIV and expressed gratitude for the Vatican's support of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky shared the news on Facebook .

“I spoke with Pope Leo XIV. It was our first conversation, but already a very warm and truly substantive one,” Zelensky noted.

He thanked the Pope for“his support of Ukraine and all our people,” emphasizing how much Ukrainians value His Holiness's words about the need to achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the release of prisoners.

According to the President, they also discussed“the thousands of Ukrainian children deported by Russia. Ukraine counts on the Vatican's assistance in bringing them home to their families”.

Zelensky informed the Pope about Ukraine's agreement with its partners that, starting today, a full and unconditional ceasefire is to begin for at least 30 days. He also reaffirmed Ukraine's readiness for further negotiations in any format, including direct talks, something Ukraine“has repeatedly emphasized,” he said.

“Ukraine wants to end this war and is doing everything to achieve that. We now await similar steps from Russia,” the President added.

Zelensky also invited His Holiness to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine, stating that“such a visit would bring real hope to all believers and to all our people.”

In addition, both sides agreed to maintain contact and to plan an in-person meeting in the near future.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, in his first Sunday blessing, Pope Leo XIV mentioned countries suffering from war and called for a swift, genuine, and just peace in Ukraine.

