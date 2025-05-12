Azerbaijan Marks Anniversary Of Brilliant Composer

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

April 12, 2025, marks the 118th anniversary of the birth of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Said Rustamov, a brilliant composer, conductor, educator, and cultural luminary whose profound contributions have left an enduring legacy on Azerbaijani music and the nation's artistic heritage, Azernews reports.

Born in 1907, Said Rustamov's name is synonymous with the golden age of Azerbaijani music.

His works not only enriched the cultural fabric of the country but also inspired generations of musicians, composers, and educators.

A master of both classical and folk traditions, Rustamov's compositions are deeply embedded in the national consciousness. His lyrical and patriotic songs such as "Anamın laylası" (My Mother's Lullaby), "Banovsha" (Violet), and "Haralısan? " (Where Are You?), resonate with emotional depth and national pride.

These songs were brought to life by legendary performers including Bulbul and Rashid Behbudov, ensuring their place in the canon of Azerbaijani music.

Rustamov also demonstrated exceptional skill in composing for children and for instruments, notably creating beloved works such as the "Azerbaijan Suite" and the jubilant piece "Joy." These compositions showcase his ability to blend traditional melodies with modern techniques, creating music that is both accessible and artistically rich.

Beyond his creative endeavors, Said Rustamov was an influential educator.

His pioneering spirit led to the authorship of foundational music textbooks, including "Notation Literacy" and the first structured "Tar School, " which provided systematic instruction in playing the tar, a traditional Azerbaijani instrument. These works played a critical role in standardizing music education in Azerbaijan and training future generations of musicians.

Rustamov was also a central figure in institutional music development. He played a pivotal role in establishing the tradition of folk instrument orchestras in Azerbaijan, thus preserving and elevating the country's folk music heritage.

Throughout his career, he led prominent musical ensembles and held leadership roles in key institutions, advocating tirelessly for the advancement of national music.

Rustamov was an active member of the USSR Composer' Union, contributing to the broader cultural policies of his time.

In recognition of his artistic and civic achievements, he was honored with numerous prestigious awards, including the title of Honored Artist in 1938 and the esteemed USSR State Prize in 1951.

Said Rustamov passed away in 1983, but his music continues to be performed, studied, and cherished today.

As Azerbaijan commemorates the 118th anniversary of his birth, Rustamov's life and work remain a source of national pride.