403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OCA Holds Its 45Th General Assembly In Kuwait
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 12 (KUNA) -- The General Assembly of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) held its 45th meeting on Monday, in Kuwait, with the participation of the heads of National Olympic Committees from 45 Asian countries, including Kuwait, which was represented by the President of the Kuwait Olympic Committee, Sheikh Fahad Nasser Al-Sabah.
The meeting, chaired by the Kuwaiti Director of the Council, Hussain Al-Musallam, began with a speech from the newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe, who emphasized the importance of sport as a powerful force for communication and unity among athletes.
She highlighted that it gives them the opportunity to express themselves and actively participate in their communities, expressing her pride in being present at this major continental event.
Coventry, who will officially assume her position in June, stated that Asia played an important role in Olympic sports, as evidenced by its outstanding success in hosting the Olympic Games the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
She added that Asian countries are distinguished by their professional organization of Olympic sporting events, whether at the international or continental level, and praised the excellent organization by the OCA and the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee both the impressive opening ceremony on Sunday evening and today's meeting.
The assembly then listened to reports from the Vice Presidents of the Olympic Council of Asia for each region, Timothy Fok from Hong Kong representing East Asia, Dr. Norza Zakaria from Malaysia for Southeast Asia, Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck from the Kingdom of Bhutan for South Asia, Otabek Umarov from Uzbekistan for Central Asia, and Dr. Thani Al-Kuwari from Qatar for West Asia.
The assembly also reviewed reports from Witold Banka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and from the organizing committees of the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Summer Games and the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games in China.
The meeting also included presentations from the organizing committees of upcoming games, providing updates on their latest preparations.
These events include the Asian Youth Games Bahrain 2025, the Asian Games Nagoya, Japan 2026, the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Riyadh 2026, and the Asian Winter Games NEOM 2029.
The meeting concluded with the annual reports from the working committees of the Council, presented by the heads of the permanent committees. (end)
fsa
The meeting, chaired by the Kuwaiti Director of the Council, Hussain Al-Musallam, began with a speech from the newly elected President of the International Olympic Committee, Kirsty Coventry from Zimbabwe, who emphasized the importance of sport as a powerful force for communication and unity among athletes.
She highlighted that it gives them the opportunity to express themselves and actively participate in their communities, expressing her pride in being present at this major continental event.
Coventry, who will officially assume her position in June, stated that Asia played an important role in Olympic sports, as evidenced by its outstanding success in hosting the Olympic Games the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea, the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, and the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.
She added that Asian countries are distinguished by their professional organization of Olympic sporting events, whether at the international or continental level, and praised the excellent organization by the OCA and the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee both the impressive opening ceremony on Sunday evening and today's meeting.
The assembly then listened to reports from the Vice Presidents of the Olympic Council of Asia for each region, Timothy Fok from Hong Kong representing East Asia, Dr. Norza Zakaria from Malaysia for Southeast Asia, Prince Jigyel Ugyen Wangchuck from the Kingdom of Bhutan for South Asia, Otabek Umarov from Uzbekistan for Central Asia, and Dr. Thani Al-Kuwari from Qatar for West Asia.
The assembly also reviewed reports from Witold Banka, President of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and from the organizing committees of the Hangzhou 2023 Asian Summer Games and the Harbin 2025 Asian Winter Games in China.
The meeting also included presentations from the organizing committees of upcoming games, providing updates on their latest preparations.
These events include the Asian Youth Games Bahrain 2025, the Asian Games Nagoya, Japan 2026, the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games Riyadh 2026, and the Asian Winter Games NEOM 2029.
The meeting concluded with the annual reports from the working committees of the Council, presented by the heads of the permanent committees. (end)
fsa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment