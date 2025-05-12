403
Latin America’S China Gambit Collides With Washington’S Resurgent Monroe Doctrine
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) Colombia and Brazil are courting Chinese investment through Belt and Road partnerships, even as the Trump administration reinforces historic claims over the hemisphere.
President Gustavo Petro's delegation secured $5.2 billion for Bogotá's metro system during May 2025 Beijing talks, while Brazil finalized 48 deals worth $94 billion in soy, minerals, and tech transfers. Both nations now face mounting U.S. counterpressure that could jeopardize decades-old trade frameworks.
Brazil's record $150 billion trade volume with China in 2023 masks vulnerabilities-51% of its durable goods now come from Chinese suppliers, and semiconductor dependency reached $4.5 billion annually.
Colombia's proposed port projects with Chinese firms risk coastal ecosystems while deepening a $12 billion trade deficit. Peru's $3.5 billion Chancay megaport , 60% owned by China's COSCO Shipping, has slashed shipping times from Peru to Shanghai from 43 to 23 days.
It now handles 1 million cargo containers annually. These deals occur amid Trump's 10% tariffs on Latin American steel and aluminum, maintained to deter Chinese-backed industrialization.
U.S. Special Envoy Mauricio Claver-Carone explicitly warned Petro's team that BRI membership could trigger“strategic consequences,” referencing Panama's 2024 Belt and Road exit after American pressure.
Latin America's Strategic Crossroads
Brazil's Lula faces similar pushback, with 25% of its steel exports to the U.S. halted since 2024. The Commerce Department is auditing Chinese tech firms like Huawei and BYD, which control 34% of Colombia 's electric vehicle market and 40% of Brazil's 5G infrastructure.
Peru's Chancay port, despite generating 1.8% of its GDP, faces scrutiny over $6.7 billion in BRI-linked loans with 6.5% interest rates and warnings from U.S. Southern Command about potential Chinese naval access.
Historical patterns suggest confrontation. Trump's revived Monroe Doctrine has blocked 17 Chinese port projects in Central America since 2025, while Secretary Marco Rubio secured Panama's BRI withdrawal through threatened sanctions.
Colombia and Brazil's agricultural sectors remain tethered to U.S. markets-62% of Colombian coffee and 72% of Brazilian soy still flow northward despite Chinese overtures.
The strategic dilemma is acute. Petro's $35 billion annual U.S. trade relationship funds 18% of Colombia's budget, while Brazil's $23 billion American tech imports underpin its manufacturing base.
Chinese loans for infrastructure require sovereign guarantees, risking debt traps if geopolitical winds shift. As Trump prepares fresh 25% tariffs on“geopolitically exposed nations,” Latin America's left-leaning governments face a critical choice.
They must weigh short-term Chinese capital against enduring U.S. market access. Washington's playbook is clear. It will weaponize trade terms, sanction dual-use technologies, and amplify opposition parties until hemispheric alliances realign.
The real cost of BRI may ultimately be measured not in yuan, but in forgone American partnerships these economies cannot replace.
