Lavrov announces Russia ‘ready for a deal’ with US on Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has confirmed that Moscow is prepared to finalize a peace agreement with the United States to end the conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with CBS News on Thursday, Lavrov said that both nations are “moving in the right direction,” though some details of the proposed deal still require refinement.
U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly stepped up efforts to pressure Kiev into accepting what is being described as Washington’s “final offer,” although the specifics of the proposal remain confidential. Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday for further talks.
Lavrov affirmed Russia's willingness to reach a settlement but did not reveal any terms, citing Trump’s decision to keep the proposal’s elements private. “Since the president of the United States didn’t disclose them, it’s not my place to do so,” Lavrov said.
Tensions have grown between Washington and Kiev, with Trump accusing Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of hindering the peace process by refusing to discuss recognizing Crimea as Russian territory. The White House has also criticized Zelensky for conducting diplomacy through public statements, further complicating negotiations.
Lavrov praised Trump for acknowledging the underlying causes of the conflict, saying this recognition was a positive sign for progress. Moscow continues to insist that any viable agreement must include recognition of the current territorial situation, Ukrainian neutrality, and a ban on NATO presence within Ukraine.
Both Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have warned that the U.S. may withdraw from mediation efforts if talks stall, potentially leaving Ukraine without critical American support. Reports suggest Kiev is already preparing for that possibility.
