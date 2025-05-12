Allot Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
|
TABLE - 1
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
$ 23,150
|
|
$ 21,890
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
7,103
|
|
6,792
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
16,047
|
|
15,098
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development costs, net
|
5,991
|
|
7,149
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
7,338
|
|
7,790
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
3,427
|
|
2,902
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
16,756
|
|
17,841
|
|
|
Operating profit (loss)
|
(709)
|
|
(2,743)
|
|
|
Financial and other income (loss), net
|
673
|
|
540
|
|
|
Profit (Loss) before income tax benefit
|
(36)
|
|
(2,203)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tax expenses
|
296
|
|
307
|
|
|
Net profit (Loss)
|
(332)
|
|
(2,510)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net profit (loss) per share
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted net profit (loss) per share
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
|
|
|
|
|
computing basic net loss per share
|
39,620,521
|
|
38,411,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
|
|
|
|
|
computing diluted net loss per share
|
39,620,521
|
|
38,411,724
|
|
|
TABLE - 2
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 7,103
|
|
$ 6,792
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(94)
|
|
(154)
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
(152)
|
|
(152)
|
|
Non-GAAP cost of revenues
|
$ 6,857
|
|
$ 6,486
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP gross profit
|
$ 16,047
|
|
$ 15,098
|
|
Gross profit adjustments
|
246
|
|
306
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$ 16,293
|
|
$ 15,404
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 16,756
|
|
$ 17,841
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
(887)
|
|
(1,206)
|
|
Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$ 15,869
|
|
$ 16,635
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP financial and other income
|
$ 673
|
|
$ 540
|
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
(61)
|
|
94
|
|
Non-GAAP Financial and other income
|
$ 612
|
|
$ 634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 296
|
|
$ 307
|
|
Changes in tax related items
|
(45)
|
|
(44)
|
|
Non-GAAP taxes on income
|
$ 251
|
|
$ 263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP Net profit (Loss)
|
$ (332)
|
|
$ (2,510)
|
|
Share-based compensation (1)
|
981
|
|
1,360
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets (2)
|
152
|
|
152
|
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
(61)
|
|
94
|
|
Changes in tax related items
|
45
|
|
44
|
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss)
|
$ 785
|
|
$ (860)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP profit (Loss) per share (diluted)
|
$ (0.01)
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
0.03
|
|
0.04
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
0.00
|
|
-
|
|
Exchange rate differences*
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
Changes in tax related items
|
0.00
|
|
0.00
|
|
Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)
|
$ 0.02
|
|
$ (0.03)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
|
|
|
|
computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
39,620,521
|
|
38,411,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average number of shares used in
|
|
|
|
|
computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share
|
42,880,655
|
|
38,411,724
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and
|
|
liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE - 2 cont.
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Share-based compensation:
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 94
|
|
$ 154
|
|
Research and development costs, net
|
242
|
|
498
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
305
|
|
443
|
|
General and administrative
|
340
|
|
265
|
|
|
$ 981
|
|
$ 1,360
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
$ 152
|
|
$ 152
|
|
|
$ 152
|
|
$ 152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TABLE - 3
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Audited)
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$ 10,061
|
|
$ 16,142
|
Short-term bank deposits
|
|
16,700
|
|
15,250
|
Restricted deposits
|
|
584
|
|
904
|
Available-for-sale marketable securities
|
|
33,372
|
|
26,470
|
Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $22,324 and $25,306 on March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively)
|
|
19,234
|
|
16,482
|
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
|
5,983
|
|
6,317
|
Inventories
|
|
8,193
|
|
8,611
|
Total current assets
|
|
94,127
|
|
90,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
Severance pay fund
|
|
456
|
|
464
|
Restricted deposit
|
|
296
|
|
279
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
6,366
|
|
6,741
|
Other assets
|
|
564
|
|
2,151
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
6,550
|
|
7,692
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
153
|
|
305
|
Goodwill
|
|
31,833
|
|
31,833
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
46,218
|
|
49,465
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 140,345
|
|
$ 139,641
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Trade payables
|
|
$ 1,021
|
|
$ 946
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
20,013
|
|
17,054
|
Short-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
1,062
|
|
562
|
Other payables and accrued expenses
|
|
15,781
|
|
17,408
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
37,877
|
|
35,970
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenues
|
|
6,440
|
|
7,136
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
|
5,093
|
|
5,807
|
Accrued severance pay
|
|
934
|
|
946
|
Convertible debt
|
|
40,000
|
|
39,973
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
52,467
|
|
53,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
50,001
|
|
49,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|
$ 140,345
|
|
$ 139,641
|
TABLE - 4
|
ALLOT LTD.
|
AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit (Loss)
|
$ (332)
|
|
$ (2,510)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
1,167
|
|
1,215
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
981
|
|
1,360
|
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
152
|
|
152
|
|
Capital loss (gain)
|
255
|
|
-
|
|
Decrease in accrued severance pay, net
|
(4)
|
|
(58)
|
|
Decrease in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses
|
1,424
|
|
717
|
|
Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities
|
(341)
|
|
(372)
|
|
Decrease in operating leases liability
|
(143)
|
|
(459)
|
|
Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset
|
304
|
|
552
|
|
Increase in trade receivables
|
(2,752)
|
|
(191)
|
|
Decrease in inventories
|
418
|
|
167
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in trade payables
|
75
|
|
(262)
|
|
Decrease in employees and payroll accruals
|
(2,212)
|
|
(3,486)
|
|
Increase in deferred revenues
|
2,263
|
|
1,370
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities
|
403
|
|
(554)
|
|
Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt
|
27
|
|
50
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
1,685
|
|
(2,309)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Decrease in restricted deposit
|
303
|
|
704
|
|
Investment in short-term bank deposits
|
(8,700)
|
|
-
|
|
Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits
|
7,250
|
|
10,000
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(281)
|
|
(429)
|
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
(28,976)
|
|
(24,275)
|
|
Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities
|
22,400
|
|
24,835
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(8,004)
|
|
10,835
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|
238
|
|
-
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
238
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
(6,081)
|
|
8,526
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|
16,142
|
|
14,192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|
$ 10,061
|
|
$ 22,718
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-cash activity:
|
|
|
|
|
ROU asset and lease liability decrease, due to lease termination
|
$ (71)
|
|
$ -
|
|
Other financial metrics (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2025
|
|
FY 2024
|
|
FY 2023
|
|
Revenues geographic breakdown
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Americas
|
|
2.7
|
12 %
|
14.2
|
15 %
|
16.6
|
18 %
|
|
EMEA
|
|
16.8
|
72 %
|
54.0
|
59 %
|
56.1
|
60 %
|
|
Asia Pacific
|
|
3.7
|
16 %
|
24.0
|
26 %
|
20.5
|
22 %
|
|
|
|
23.2
|
100 %
|
92.2
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues breakdown by type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Products
|
|
6.5
|
28 %
|
30.1
|
33 %
|
37.6
|
40 %
|
|
Professional Services
|
2.6
|
11 %
|
8.3
|
9 %
|
6.1
|
7 %
|
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service)
|
5.1
|
22 %
|
16.5
|
18 %
|
10.6
|
11 %
|
|
Support & Maintenance
|
9
|
39 %
|
37.3
|
40 %
|
38.9
|
42 %
|
|
|
|
23.2
|
100 %
|
92.2
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues per customer type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CSP
|
|
19.5
|
84 %
|
75.4
|
82 %
|
75.1
|
81 %
|
|
Enterprise
|
|
3.7
|
16 %
|
16.8
|
18 %
|
18.1
|
19 %
|
|
|
|
23.2
|
100 %
|
92.2
|
100 %
|
93.2
|
100 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Top 10 customers as a % of revenues
|
53 %
|
|
43 %
|
|
47 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)
|
39.6
|
|
38.9
|
|
37.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions)
|
42.9
|
|
42.3
|
|
40.3
|
|
|
|
SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2025:
|
5.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q4-2024:
|
4.8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q3-2024:
|
4.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q2-2024:
|
3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Q1-2024:
|
3.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 2025:
|
21.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2024:
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2023:
|
12.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2022:
|
9.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dec. 2021:
|
5.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
