Allot Announces First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT ) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2025.

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter of 2025



Revenues of $23.2, up 6% year over year;

Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow strongly, increasing 49% year-over-year to $5.1 million;

March 2025 SECaaS ARR* of $21.2 million, up 54% year-over-year;

Non-GAAP gross margin of 70.4%, similar to the first quarter of last year;

Non-GAAP operating profit of $0.4 million, versus an operating loss of 1.2 million in the first quarter of last year; Positive operating cash flow of $1.7 million in the quarter;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We are very happy to report solid results for the quarter with renewed year-over-year growth across all key metrics. We recently signed a number of multi-million dollar agreements with new customers for our Smart product and see strong interest in our new Tera III product from tier-1 customers which is increasing our pipeline, all of which will contribute to future growth."

Continued Mr. Harari , "We continue to drive strong results with our SECaaS offering. Recent agreements illustrate the success of our security business, and we are well positioned to continue growing our recurring revenue stream. We are pleased that Verizon Business recently launched a new mobile plan which includes our SECaaS service, demonstrating the importance that Verizon places on providing cybersecurity protection to their customers."

Concluded Mr. Harari, "Given our solid execution, we expect that for full year 2025 we will achieve profitable growth, with SECaaS revenue and ARR achieving strong year-over-year increases at around 50% or more."

First quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $23.2 million, a 6% increase year-over-year compared with $21.9 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.0 million (gross margin of 69.3%), a 6% increase compared with $15.1 million (gross margin of 69%) in the first quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $16.3 million (gross margin of 70.4%), a 6% increase compared with $15.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%) in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.7 million, compared with an operating loss of $2.7 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.4 million, compared with an operating loss of $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.3 million, or $0.01 per share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $2.5 million, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.8 million, or $0.02 income per diluted share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.03 loss per basic share, in the first quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was positive $1.7 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term restricted deposits and investments as of March 31, 2025, totaled $60.7 million, an increase of $2 million versus $58.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT , TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR – measures the current annual recurring SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of March 2025 and multiplied by 12.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

