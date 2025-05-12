United Parks & Resorts Inc. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
Change
2025
2024
%
(Unaudited, in millions, except per share and per capita amounts)
Total revenues
$
286.9
$
297.4
(3.5)
%
Net loss
$
(16.1)
$
(11.2)
(44.0)
%
Net loss per share, diluted
$
(0.29)
$
(0.17)
(70.6)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
67.4
$
79.2
(14.8)
%
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
25.7
$
71.4
(64.0)
%
Attendance
3.39
3.45
(1.7)
%
Total revenue per capita
$
84.62
$
86.21
(1.8)
%
Admission per capita
$
46.04
$
48.06
(4.2)
%
In-Park per capita spending
$
38.58
$
38.15
1.1
Share Repurchases
In the first quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 100,000 shares for an aggregate total of approximately $4.6 million.
Rescue Efforts
In the first quarter of 2025, United Parks' rescue teams aided 205 animals in need across the country. To date, the Company has helped more than 42,000 animals in its decades-long commitment to wildlife welfare.
United Parks & Resorts is recognized as a leader in animal rescue, working in close partnership with local, state, and federal agencies. Its expert teams are on call 24/7, 365 days a year, ready to mobilize at a moment's notice -- often traveling hundreds of miles to provide urgent care to sick, injured, orphaned, or stranded wildlife. The goal: rehabilitate and return animals to their natural habitats whenever possible, in line with United Parks' mission to protect animals and the ecosystems they call home.
Conference Call
The Company will hold a conference call today, Wednesday, May 12, 2025, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results. The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet and the release and conference call can be accessed via the Company's website at . For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2025, under the "Events & Presentations" tab of . A replay of the call can also be accessed telephonically from 12 p.m. Eastern Time on May 12, 2025, through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on May 19, 2025, by dialing (877) 344-7529 from anywhere in the U.S., (855) 669-9658 from anywhere in Canada, or (412) 317-0088 from international locations and entering the conference code 9862031.
Statement Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This earnings release and accompanying financial statement tables include several non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow are not recognized terms under GAAP, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for a measure of financial performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP and are not indicative of net income or loss or net cash provided by operating activities as determined under GAAP.
Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, Free Cash Flow and other non-GAAP financial measures have limitations that should be considered before using these measures to evaluate a company's financial performance or liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, Covenant Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow as presented, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to varying methods of calculation.
Management believes the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is appropriate as it eliminates the effect of certain non-cash and other items not necessarily indicative of the Company's underlying operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in connection with certain components of its executive compensation program. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used EBITDA-related measures in the Company's industry, along with other measures, to estimate the value of a company, to make informed investment decisions and to evaluate companies in the industry.
Management believes the presentation of Covenant Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months is appropriate as it provides additional information to investors about the calculation of, and compliance with, certain financial covenants in the Company's credit agreement governing its Senior Secured Credit Facilities and the indentures governing its Senior Notes and First-Priority Senior Secured Notes (collectively, the "Debt Agreements"). Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is a material component of these covenants.
Management believes that Free Cash Flow is useful to investors, equity analysts and rating agencies as a liquidity measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow to evaluate its ability to generate cash flow from business operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, as it excludes certain expenditures such as mandatory debt service requirements, which are significant. Free Cash Flow is not defined by GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing and financing activities or other financial data prepared in accordance with GAAP. Free Cash Flow as defined above may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
This earnings release includes several key performance metrics including total revenue per capita (defined as total revenue divided by attendance), admission per capita (defined as admissions revenue divided by attendance) and in-park per capita spending (defined as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance). These performance metrics are used by management to assess the operating performance of its parks on a per attendee basis and to make strategic operating decisions. Management believes the presentation of these performance metrics is useful and relevant for investors as it provides investors the ability to review financial performance in the same manner as management and provides investors with a consistent methodology to analyze revenue between periods on a per attendee basis. In addition, investors, lenders, financial analysts and rating agencies have historically used similar per-capita related performance metrics to evaluate companies in the industry.
About United Parks & Resorts Inc.
United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: PRKS ) is a global theme park and entertainment company that owns or licenses a diverse portfolio of award-winning park brands and experiences, including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place®, Water Country USA, Adventure Island, and Aquatica®. The Company's seven world-class brands span 13 parks in seven markets across the United States and Abu Dhabi, offering experiences that matter with exhilarating thrill and family-friendly rides, coasters, and experiences, inspiring up-close and educational presentations with wildlife, and other various special events throughout the year. In addition, the Company collectively cares for one of the largest zoological collections in the world, is a global leader in animal welfare, training, and veterinary care, and is one of the leading marine animal rescue organizations in the world with a legacy of rescuing and caring for animals that spans nearly 60 years, including coming to the aid of over 42,000 animals in need. To learn more, visit .
Copies of this and other news releases as well as additional information about United Parks & Resorts Inc. can be obtained online at . Shareholders and prospective investors can also register to automatically receive the Company's press releases, SEC filings and other notices by e-mail by registering at that website.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains statements relating to future results (including certain projections and business trends) that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The Company generally uses the words such as "might," "will," "may," "should," "estimates," "expects," "continues," "contemplates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "intends," "believes," "forecasts," "future," "guidance," "targeted," "goal" and variations of such words or similar expressions in this press release and any attachment to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this press release, including statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, expectations, beliefs, business strategies, future events, business conditions, results of operations, financial position, business outlook, earnings guidance, business trends and other information are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon current expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections, and various assumptions, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond management's control. All expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections are expressed in good faith and the Company believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs, estimates and projections will result or be achieved and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including among others: various factors beyond the Company's control adversely affecting attendance and guest spending at the Company's theme parks, including, but not limited to, weather, natural disasters, labor shortages, inflationary pressures, supply chain delays or shortages, foreign exchange rates, consumer confidence, the potential spread of travel-related health concerns including pandemics and epidemics, travel related concerns, adverse general economic related factors including increasing interest rates, economic uncertainty, and recent geopolitical events outside of the United States, and governmental actions; failure to retain and/or hire employees; a decline in discretionary consumer spending or consumer confidence, including any unfavorable impacts from Federal Reserve interest rate actions and inflation which may influence discretionary spending, unemployment or the overall economy; the ability of Hill Path Capital LP and its affiliates to significantly influence the Company's decisions and their interests may conflict with ours or yours in the future; increased labor costs, including minimum wage increases, and employee health and welfare benefit costs; complex federal and state regulations governing the treatment of animals, which can change, and claims and lawsuits by activist groups before government regulators and in the courts; activist and other third-party groups and/or media can pressure governmental agencies, vendors, partners, guests and/or regulators, bring action in the courts or create negative publicity about us; incidents or adverse publicity concerning the Company's theme parks, the theme park industry and/or zoological facilities; a significant portion of the Company's revenues have historically been generated in the States of Florida, California and Virginia, and any risks affecting such markets, such as natural disasters, closures due to pandemics, severe weather and travel-related disruptions or incidents; technology interruptions or failures that impair access to the Company's websites and/or information technology systems; cyber security risks to us or the Company's third-party service providers, failure to maintain or protect the integrity of internal, employee or guest data, and/or failure to abide by the evolving cyber security regulatory environment; inability to compete effectively in the highly competitive theme park industry; interactions between animals and the Company's employees and the Company's guests at attractions at the Company's theme parks; animal exposure to infectious disease; high fixed cost structure of theme park operations; seasonal fluctuations in operating results; changing consumer tastes and preferences; inability to grow the Company's business or fund theme park capital expenditures; inability to realize the benefits of developments, restructurings, acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, and the impact of the costs associated with such activities; the effects of public health events on the Company's business and the economy in general; adverse litigation judgments or settlements; inability to protect the Company's intellectual property or the infringement on intellectual property rights of others; the loss of licenses and permits required to exhibit animals or the violation of laws and regulations; unionization activities and/or labor disputes; inability to maintain certain commercial licenses; restrictions in the Company's debt agreements limiting flexibility in operating the Company's business; inability to retain the Company's current credit ratings; the Company's leverage and interest rate risk; inadequate insurance coverage; inability to purchase or contract with third party manufacturers for rides and attractions, construction delays or impacts of supply chain disruptions on existing or new rides and attractions; environmental regulations, expenditures and liabilities; suspension or termination of any of the Company's business licenses, including by legislation at federal, state or local levels; delays, restrictions or inability to obtain or maintain permits; inability to remediate an identified material weakness; financial distress of strategic partners or other counterparties; tariffs or other trade restrictions; actions of activist stockholders; the policies of the U.S. President and his administration or any changes to tax laws; changes or declines in the Company's stock price, as well as the risk that securities analysts could downgrade the Company's stock or the Company's sector; risks associated with the Company's capital allocation plans and share repurchases, including the risk that the Company's share repurchase program could increase volatility and fail to enhance stockholder value, uncertainties and factors set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently available Annual Report on Form 10-K, as such risks, uncertainties and factors may be updated in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Although the Company believes that these statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it cannot guarantee future results and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that (i) the Company has correctly measured or identified all of the factors affecting its business or the extent of these factors' likely impact, (ii) the available information with respect to these factors on which such analysis is based is complete or accurate, (iii) such analysis is correct or (iv) the Company's strategy, which is based in part on this analysis, will be successful. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the SEC (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at and via the Company's website at ).
CONTACT:
Investor Relations:
Matthew Stroud
Investor Relations
888-410-1812
[email protected]
Media:
Nicole Bott
United Parks & Resorts Inc.
[email protected]
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
For the Three Months Ended
Change
|
2024
#
%
Net revenues:
|
|
|
Admissions
156,115
$
165,809
|
(5.8)
Food, merchandise and other
130,834
|
(780)
(0.6)
Total revenues
286,949
|
(10,474)
(3.5)
Costs and expenses:
|
|
|
Cost of food, merchandise and other revenues
22,959
|
(88)
(0.4)
Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization
161,270
164,883
(3,613)
(2.2)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
44,137
47,877
(3,740)
(7.8)
Severance and other separation costs(a)
-
293
(293)
|
Depreciation and amortization
41,695
39,182
2,513
6.4
Total costs and expenses
270,061
275,282
(5,221)
(1.9)
Operating income
16,888
22,141
(5,253)
(23.7)
Other (income) expense, net
(23)
180
(203)
|
Interest expense
34,107
38,777
(4,670)
(12.0)
Loss before income taxes
(17,196)
(16,816)
(380)
(2.3)
Benefit from income taxes
(1,063)
(5,615)
4,552
81.1
Net loss
(16,133)
|
(4,932)
(44.0)
Loss per share:
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic
(0.29)
|
|
Net loss per share, diluted
(0.29)
|
|
|
|
|
|
55,017
64,016
|
Diluted (b)
55,017
64,016
|
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
|
For the Three Months Ended
Change
Last Twelve
|
2024
#
%
2025
Net (loss) income
(16,133)
|
|
(44.0)
|
|
(Benefit from) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on early extinguishment of debt and write-off of
|
|
|
|
3,939
Interest expense
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
41,695
|
|
|
|
39,182
|
|
|
|
2,513
|
|
|
|
6.4
|
%
|
|
|
165,951
|
|
Equity-based compensation expense (d)
|
|
|
4,333
|
|
|
|
4,291
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
14,659
|
|
Loss on impairment or disposal of assets and certain non-cash
|
|
|
1,091
|
|
|
|
5,604
|
|
|
|
(4,513)
|
|
|
|
(80.5)
|
%
|
|
|
28,899
|
|
Business optimization, development and strategic initiative costs (f)
|
|
|
1,264
|
|
|
|
3,534
|
|
|
|
(2,270)
|
|
|
|
(64.2)
|
%
|
|
|
16,128
|
|
Certain investment costs and other taxes
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
3,120
|
|
|
|
(3,117)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
475
|
|
COVID-19 related incremental costs(g)
|
|
|
288
|
|
|
|
506
|
|
|
|
(218)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(3,260)
|
|
Other adjusting items
|
|
|
1,855
|
|
|
|
956
|
|
|
|
899
|
|
|
|
94.0
|
%
|
|
|
7,447
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA (h)
|
|
$
|
67,440
|
|
|
$
|
79,154
|
|
|
$
|
(11,714)
|
|
|
|
(14.8)
|
%
|
|
$
|
688,476
|
|
Items added back to Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as defined
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Estimated cost savings (i)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
8,600
|
|
Other adjustments as defined in the Debt Agreements (j)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,622
|
|
Covenant Adjusted EBITDA (k)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
703,698
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
#
|
|
|
%
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
$
|
25,715
|
|
|
$
|
71,446
|
|
|
$
|
(45,731)
|
|
|
|
(64.0)
|
%
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
56,903
|
|
|
|
87,286
|
|
|
|
(30,383)
|
|
|
|
(34.8)
|
%
|
Free Cash Flow (l)
|
|
$
|
(31,188)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,840)
|
|
|
$
|
(15,348)
|
|
|
|
(96.9)
|
%
|
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
As of March 31, 2025
|
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
75,665
|
|
|
$
|
115,893
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
2,570,802
|
|
|
$
|
2,573,578
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
$
|
195,878
|
|
|
$
|
152,655
|
|
Long-term debt, including current maturities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Term B-3 Loans
|
|
$
|
1,534,586
|
|
|
$
|
1,538,442
|
|
Senior Notes
|
|
|
725,000
|
|
|
|
725,000
|
|
Total long-term debt, including current maturities
|
|
$
|
2,259,586
|
|
|
$
|
2,263,442
|
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
|
$
|
(478,285)
|
|
|
$
|
(461,540)
|
|
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DATA
(In thousands)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
#
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
Capital Expenditures:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core(m)
|
|
|
49,851
|
|
|
|
60,108
|
|
|
|
(10,257)
|
|
|
|
(16.1)
|
%
|
|
Expansion/ROI projects(n)
|
|
|
7,052
|
|
|
|
27,178
|
|
|
|
(20,126)
|
|
|
|
(74.1)
|
%
|
|
Capital expenditures, total
|
|
$
|
56,903
|
|
|
$
|
87,286
|
|
|
$
|
(30,383)
|
|
|
|
(34.8)
|
%
|
|
UNITED PARKS & RESORTS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
UNAUDITED OTHER DATA
(In thousands, except per capita amounts)
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
#
|
|
|
%
|
|
Attendance
|
|
|
3,391
|
|
|
|
3,450
|
|
|
|
(59)
|
|
|
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
Total revenue per capita (o)
|
|
$
|
84.62
|
|
|
$
|
86.21
|
|
|
$
|
(1.59)
|
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
%
|
Admission per capita (p)
|
|
$
|
46.04
|
|
|
$
|
48.06
|
|
|
$
|
(2.02)
|
|
|
|
(4.2)
|
%
|
In-Park per capita spending (q)
|
|
$
|
38.58
|
|
|
$
|
38.15
|
|
|
$
|
0.43
|
|
|
|
1.1
|
%
|
|
NM-Not meaningful.
|
(a)
|
Reflects restructuring and other separation costs and/or adjustments.
|
(b)
|
During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company excluded potentially dilutive shares of approximately 1.3
|
(c)
|
Reflects a loss on early extinguishment of debt and write-off of discounts and debt issuance costs associated with the refinancing
|
(d)
|
Reflects non-cash equity compensation expenses and related payroll taxes associated with the grants of equity-based compensation.
|
(e)
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025, includes non-cash expenses
related to asset write-offs and costs related to certain rides and equipment which were removed from service. Also includes
|
(f)
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, reflects business optimization, development and other strategic initiative costs
|
(g)
|
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, primarily reflects costs associated with certain legal matters and nonrecurring
|
(h)
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income before income tax expense, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, as
|
(i)
|
The Company's Debt Agreements permit the calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA, as
|
(j)
|
The Debt Agreements permit the Company's calculation of certain covenants to be based on Covenant Adjusted EBITDA as
|
(k)
|
Covenant Adjusted EBITDA is defined in the Debt Agreements as Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve-month period further
|
(l)
|
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
|
(m)
|
Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park rides, attractions and maintenance activities. Certain amounts
|
(n)
|
Reflects capital expenditures during the respective period for park expansion, new properties, revenue and/or expense return on
|
(o)
|
Calculated as total revenues divided by attendance.
|
(p)
|
Calculated as admissions revenue divided by attendance.
|
(q)
|
Calculated as food, merchandise and other revenue divided by attendance.
SOURCE United Parks and Resorts Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment