403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sharakah and JEDCO host strategic webinar to strengthen trade ties Between Oman and Jordan
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) In a significant step towards enhancing economic cooperation, Sharakah, Oman’s leading SME development company and the Jordan Enterprise Development Corporation (JEDCO) jointly hosted a specialised webinar titled “Strengthening Trade Relations between Oman and Jordan”. Conducted via Zoom video conferencing, the event attracted a wide array of participants, including entrepreneurs, SME owners, and representatives from both governmental and private sector organisations in Oman and Jordan.
The webinar was organised as part of the ongoing implementation of a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding between Sharakah and JEDCO, aimed at fostering bilateral trade and economic integration between the two nations.
The primary objective of the session was to explore pathways to facilitate trade exchanges, address existing challenges facing the private sector, and provide a comprehensive understanding of trade policies, regulatory frameworks, and compliance standards. Particular emphasis was placed on identifying promising investment opportunities in emerging sectors and analysing prevailing market and consumer trends in both countries.
Ali bin Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah said, “This initiative reflected our strong commitment to creating meaningful cross border partnerships that support SME growth and economic diversification. By fostering a dialogue between key stakeholders, we are laying the foundation for a more integrated, resilient, and prosperous regional economy.”
The session commenced with a welcoming address, setting a collaborative tone for the day. This was followed by a detailed presentation delivered by Abdul Rahim Al Hayari of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply. Al Hayari outlined current bilateral agreements, evaluated the prevailing trade landscape, and shed light on future prospects for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.
Subsequently, the Jordan Customs Department delivered an in-depth joint presentation by Customs Major Hadeel Al Habahbeh and Customs Captain Fouad Shelbaya. Their session covered key aspects of customs regulations and procedures, their implications for cross-border trade, and recent developments in risk assessment mechanisms designed to expedite the movement of goods.
In a focused segment on specifications and standards, Engineer Osama Al Dahyat from the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation provided critical insights into the technical standards, laboratory testing protocols, and conformity certification requirements essential for promoting trust and transparency in trade between Oman and Jordan.
The webinar benefited significantly from the active participation of leading figures from Jordan’s private sector. Key contributors included Mohammed Al Sarabi of Export House Company, Hussein Shraim from the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and Engineer Laith Al Dahyat representing the Jordan Chamber of Industry. Their inputs enriched the discussion by highlighting real-world challenges and identifying tangible opportunities for growth and collaboration.
The webinar concluded with a dynamic and interactive open session, where participants from both Muscat and Amman engaged in constructive dialogue, posed critical questions, and discussed practical avenues for bilateral cooperation. Participants expressed sincere appreciation for this timely initiative, viewing it as a successful example of Arab economic integration in support of entrepreneurship and SME development.
The webinar was organised as part of the ongoing implementation of a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding between Sharakah and JEDCO, aimed at fostering bilateral trade and economic integration between the two nations.
The primary objective of the session was to explore pathways to facilitate trade exchanges, address existing challenges facing the private sector, and provide a comprehensive understanding of trade policies, regulatory frameworks, and compliance standards. Particular emphasis was placed on identifying promising investment opportunities in emerging sectors and analysing prevailing market and consumer trends in both countries.
Ali bin Ahmed Muqaibal, CEO of Sharakah said, “This initiative reflected our strong commitment to creating meaningful cross border partnerships that support SME growth and economic diversification. By fostering a dialogue between key stakeholders, we are laying the foundation for a more integrated, resilient, and prosperous regional economy.”
The session commenced with a welcoming address, setting a collaborative tone for the day. This was followed by a detailed presentation delivered by Abdul Rahim Al Hayari of the Jordanian Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply. Al Hayari outlined current bilateral agreements, evaluated the prevailing trade landscape, and shed light on future prospects for enhanced cooperation between the two countries.
Subsequently, the Jordan Customs Department delivered an in-depth joint presentation by Customs Major Hadeel Al Habahbeh and Customs Captain Fouad Shelbaya. Their session covered key aspects of customs regulations and procedures, their implications for cross-border trade, and recent developments in risk assessment mechanisms designed to expedite the movement of goods.
In a focused segment on specifications and standards, Engineer Osama Al Dahyat from the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation provided critical insights into the technical standards, laboratory testing protocols, and conformity certification requirements essential for promoting trust and transparency in trade between Oman and Jordan.
The webinar benefited significantly from the active participation of leading figures from Jordan’s private sector. Key contributors included Mohammed Al Sarabi of Export House Company, Hussein Shraim from the Jordan Chamber of Commerce, and Engineer Laith Al Dahyat representing the Jordan Chamber of Industry. Their inputs enriched the discussion by highlighting real-world challenges and identifying tangible opportunities for growth and collaboration.
The webinar concluded with a dynamic and interactive open session, where participants from both Muscat and Amman engaged in constructive dialogue, posed critical questions, and discussed practical avenues for bilateral cooperation. Participants expressed sincere appreciation for this timely initiative, viewing it as a successful example of Arab economic integration in support of entrepreneurship and SME development.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment