Novelis Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results
Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$ 4,587
$ 4,077
$ 17,149
$ 16,210
Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
3,862
3,417
14,469
13,704
Selling, general and administrative expenses
152
172
695
717
Depreciation and amortization
152
148
575
554
Interest expense and amortization of debt issuance costs
65
70
275
298
Research and development expenses
27
26
102
98
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
7
-
7
5
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net
7
9
53
42
Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates
(1)
(3)
(3)
(4)
Other expenses (income), net
13
13
134
(22)
4,284
3,852
16,307
15,392
Income before income tax provision
303
225
842
818
Income tax provision
9
59
159
218
Net income
294
166
683
600
Net income attributable to our common shareholder
$ 294
$ 166
$ 683
$ 600
Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in millions, except number of shares)
March 31,
March 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,036
$ 1,309
Accounts receivable, net
- third parties (net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $7 as of March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024)
2,073
1,760
- related parties
136
161
Inventories
3,054
2,515
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
234
152
Fair value of derivative instruments
176
45
Assets held for sale
6
1
Total current assets
6,715
5,943
Property, plant and equipment, net
6,851
5,741
Goodwill
1,074
1,074
Intangible assets, net
509
545
Investment in and advances to non–consolidated affiliates
912
905
Deferred income tax assets
188
143
Other long-term assets
- third parties
263
274
- related parties
3
3
Total assets
$ 16,515
$ 14,628
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 32
$ 33
Short-term borrowings
348
759
Accounts payable
- third parties
3,687
2,992
- related parties
275
280
Fair value of derivative instruments
106
144
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
666
627
Total current liabilities
5,114
4,835
Long-term debt, net of current portion
5,773
4,866
Deferred income tax liabilities
295
253
Accrued postretirement benefits
534
559
Other long-term liabilities
284
305
Total liabilities
12,000
10,818
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholder's equity
Common stock, no par value; unlimited number of shares authorized; 600,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025, and March 31, 2024
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,108
1,108
Retained earnings
3,755
3,072
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(358)
(381)
Total equity of our common shareholder
4,505
3,799
Noncontrolling interest
10
11
Total equity
4,515
3,810
Total liabilities and equity
$ 16,515
$ 14,628
Novelis Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income
$ 683
$ 600
Adjustments to determine net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
575
554
(Gain) loss on unrealized derivatives and other realized derivatives in investing activities, net
(44)
40
Loss on sale of assets, net
4
6
Non-cash restructuring and impairment charges
34
28
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
7
5
Deferred income taxes, net
(27)
20
Equity in net income of non-consolidated affiliates
(3)
(4)
(Gain) loss on foreign exchange remeasurement of debt
(2)
2
Amortization of debt issuance costs and carrying value adjustments
13
12
Non-cash charges related to Sierre flooding
42
-
Other, net
3
3
Changes in assets and liabilities including assets and liabilities held for sale:
Accounts receivable
(330)
(25)
Inventories
(579)
185
Accounts payable
705
(119)
Other assets
(88)
42
Other liabilities
(42)
(34)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 951
$ 1,315
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Capital expenditures
$ (1,689)
$ (1,358)
Acquisition of business and other investments, net of cash acquired
(2)
-
Proceeds from the sale of a business
-
2
Outflows from investment in and advances to non-consolidated affiliates, net
(22)
(36)
Outflows from the settlement of derivative instruments, net
(14)
(10)
Proceeds from insurance claims
25
-
Other
12
14
Net cash used in investing activities
$ (1,690)
$ (1,388)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of long-term and short-term borrowings
$ 2,268
$ 749
Principal payments of long-term and short-term borrowings
(1,401)
(736)
Revolving credit facilities and other, net
(361)
(8)
Debt issuance costs
(34)
(3)
Return of capital to our common shareholder
-
(100)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$ 472
$ (98)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(267)
(171)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(14)
(18)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period
1,322
1,511
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$ 1,041
$ 1,322
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 1,036
$ 1,309
Restricted cash (included in other long-term assets)
5
13
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period
$ 1,041
$ 1,322
Re conciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder (unaudited)
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income attributable to our common shareholder.
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,
(in millions)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to our common shareholder
$ 294
$ 166
$ 683
$ 600
Income tax provision
9
59
159
218
Interest, net
60
64
252
275
Depreciation and amortization
152
148
575
554
EBITDA
$ 515
$ 437
$ 1,669
$ 1,647
Adjustment to reconcile proportional consolidation
$ 13
$ 11
$ 47
$ 44
Unrealized (gains) losses on change in fair value of derivative instruments, net
(23)
32
(57)
36
Realized (gains) losses on derivative instruments not included in Adjusted EBITDA
(1)
(2)
5
(6)
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
7
-
7
5
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net(1)
7
9
53
42
Loss on sale or disposal of assets, net
2
2
4
6
Metal price lag
(55)
8
(69)
70
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(2)
(1)
-
105
|
|
-
|
Other, net
|
9
|
|
17
|
|
38
|
|
29
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 473
|
|
$ 514
|
|
$ 1,802
|
|
$ 1,873
|
____________________
|
(1)
|
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net for the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 includes $21 million related to the closure of the Buckhannon, West Virginia plant and $17 million related to the write-off of costs previously capitalized
|
(2)
|
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries.
|
The following table presents the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA per tonne.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Adjusted EBITDA (in millions) (numerator)
|
$ 473
|
|
$ 514
|
|
$ 1,802
|
|
$ 1,873
|
Rolled product shipments (in kt) (denominator)
|
957
|
|
951
|
|
3,757
|
|
3,673
|
Adjusted EBITDA per tonne
|
$ 494
|
|
$ 540
|
|
$ 480
|
|
$ 510
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow (unaudited)
|
|
The following table reconciles Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow, non-GAAP financial
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net cash provided by operating activities(1)
|
$ 951
|
|
$ 1,315
|
Net cash used in investing activities(1)
|
(1,690)
|
|
(1,388)
|
Plus: Cash used in the acquisition of business and other investments, net of cash acquired
|
2
|
|
-
|
Less: Proceeds from sales of assets and business, net of transaction fees, cash income taxes and hedging
|
-
|
|
(2)
|
Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|
$ (737)
|
|
$ (75)
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
For the twelve months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, the Company did not have any cash flows from discontinued operations in operating activities or investing activities.
|
Net Leverage Ratio (unaudited)
|
|
The following table reconciles long-term debt, net of current portion to Adjusted Net Debt.
|
|
(in millions)
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Long–term debt, net of current portion
|
$ 5,773
|
|
$ 4,866
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
32
|
|
33
|
Short-term borrowings
|
348
|
|
759
|
Unamortized carrying value adjustments
|
59
|
|
48
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
(1,036)
|
|
(1,309)
|
Adjusted Net Debt
|
$ 5,176
|
|
$ 4,397
|
The following table shows the calculation of the Net Leverage Ratio (in millions, except for the Net Leverage Ratio).
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
March 31,
|
Adjusted Net Debt (numerator)
|
$ 5,176
|
|
$ 4,397
|
TTM Adjusted EBITDA (denominator)
|
$ 1,802
|
|
$ 1,873
|
Net Leverage Ratio
|
2.9
|
|
2.3
|
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to our Common Shareholder, Excluding Special Items to Net
|
|
The following table presents net income attributable to our common shareholder excluding special items, a
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
March 31,
|
(in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income attributable to our common shareholder
|
$ 294
|
|
$ 166
|
|
$ 683
|
|
$ 600
|
Special Items:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt, net
|
7
|
|
-
|
|
7
|
|
5
|
Metal price lag
|
(55)
|
|
8
|
|
(69)
|
|
70
|
Restructuring and impairment expenses, net
|
7
|
|
9
|
|
53
|
|
42
|
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries(1)
|
(1)
|
|
-
|
|
105
|
|
-
|
Tax effect on special items
|
10
|
|
(4)
|
|
(15)
|
|
(29)
|
Net income attributable to our common shareholder, excluding special items
|
$ 262
|
|
$ 179
|
|
$ 764
|
|
$ 688
|
_________________________
|
(1)
|
Sierre flood losses, net of recoveries relate to non-recurring non-operating charges from exceptional flooding at our Sierre, Switzerland plant caused by unprecedented heavy rainfall, net of the related property insurance recoveries.
|
|
|
Segment Information (unaudited)
|
|
The following tables present selected segment financial information (in millions, except shipments which are in kilotonnes).
|
|
Selected Operating Results
Three Months Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Asia
|
|
South
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 150
|
|
$ 104
|
|
$ 89
|
|
$ 129
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 473
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments (in kt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolled products – third party
|
|
375
|
|
266
|
|
154
|
|
162
|
|
-
|
|
957
|
Rolled products – intersegment
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
47
|
|
2
|
|
(48)
|
|
-
|
Total rolled products
|
|
375
|
|
265
|
|
201
|
|
164
|
|
(48)
|
|
957
|
Selected Operating Results
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Asia
|
|
South
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 210
|
|
$ 74
|
|
$ 84
|
|
$ 145
|
|
$ 1
|
|
$ 514
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments (in kt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolled products – third party
|
|
391
|
|
244
|
|
165
|
|
151
|
|
-
|
|
951
|
Rolled products – intersegment
|
|
-
|
|
2
|
|
18
|
|
13
|
|
(33)
|
|
-
|
Total rolled products
|
|
391
|
|
246
|
|
183
|
|
164
|
|
(33)
|
|
951
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Operating Results
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2025
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Asia
|
|
South
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 640
|
|
$ 306
|
|
$ 347
|
|
$ 504
|
|
$ 5
|
|
$ 1,802
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments (in kt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolled products – third party
|
|
1,518
|
|
985
|
|
626
|
|
628
|
|
-
|
|
3,757
|
Rolled products – intersegment
|
|
1
|
|
2
|
|
153
|
|
18
|
|
(174)
|
|
-
|
Total rolled products
|
|
1,519
|
|
987
|
|
779
|
|
646
|
|
(174)
|
|
3,757
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Operating Results
Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2024
|
|
North
|
|
Europe
|
|
Asia
|
|
South
|
|
Eliminations
|
|
Total
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$ 749
|
|
$ 321
|
|
$ 334
|
|
$ 472
|
|
$ (3)
|
|
$ 1,873
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shipments (in kt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Rolled products – third party
|
|
1,513
|
|
967
|
|
623
|
|
570
|
|
-
|
|
3,673
|
Rolled products – intersegment
|
|
-
|
|
15
|
|
87
|
|
33
|
|
(135)
|
|
-
|
Total rolled products
|
|
1,513
|
|
982
|
|
710
|
|
603
|
|
(135)
|
|
3,673
SOURCE Novelis Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment