Envision Energy Showcases EN 5 Pro: 5 Mwh All-In-One Storage System At Smarter E Europe 2025
Higher Performance & Lower LCOE
The EN 5 Pro delivers 2.5 MW / 5 MWh per container, enabled by pre-lithiated cell technology that ensures zero degradation for the first three years. The system achieves over 99% efficiency and boots round-trip efficiency (RTE) by approximately 1% through advanced SiC technology. Its string PCS architecture enables cluster-level control and eliminates bottlenecks to support superior energy dispatch and system optimization. The all-in-one DC+AC architecture significantly reduces Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE) through dual liquid-cooling and intelligent temperature control, and convenient O&M with a pre-assembled, rapidly deployable system.
Enhanced Safety & Max Durability
Safety is central to Envision's innovation. The new EN 5 Pro's triple-fuse cell technology adds multi-layer of protection. Coupled with a Prevention First Fire Safety Strategy, this technology ensures that safety is prioritized at every stage of operation. Designed for harsh environments, the system operates reliably from -40°C to +55°C and is built to IP55 and C5 protection rating for salt spray, dust, high humidity, and corrosion resistance.
Grid-Forming Ready & Revenue Optimization
With robust grid-forming capabilities, the EN 5 Pro operates stably at SCR ≥ 1.0, and transitions seamlessly across on-grid, off-grid, grid-following, and grid-forming modes. Black-start capability support for ancillary services such as FFR and SoC-based dispatch unlocks additional revenue streams, while an intelligent analytics engine enables early fault detection and predictive maintenance.
With the EN 5 Pro, Envision Energy continues to accelerate the global transition toward a net-zero future by delivering smart, safe, and scalable energy storage solutions designed for real-world performance.
SOURCE Envision Energy
