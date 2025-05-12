Protein Alternative Market Report 2025-2030 | Expansion Of Plant-Based Proteins, Rising Precision Fermentation & Cellular Agriculture, Growing Consumer Demand For Sustainable Food

Dublin, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Alternative Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Protein Alternative Market was valued at USD 21.76 Billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 36.17 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 8.84%.

The global protein alternatives market report consists of exclusive data on 24 vendors. The market is highly fragmented, with a notable lack of cohesion across different regions.

While there are a few key players with a broad international presence, the majority of significant participants are focused on the US and Europe. This fragmentation means that the market is characterized by a diverse range of local and regional players, each with varying levels of influence and reach.

The major vendors in the market are ADM, Cargill, Glanbia, International Flavors & Fragrances, Kerry Group, Roquette Freres, Ingredion, and dsm-firmenich. These companies have a global presence at least in three major regions including North America, APAC, and Europe.

However, there are local vendors providing products with similar specifications at lower prices. This has intensified price wars among vendors, and the market has the threat of penetration with low-quality products. The major vendors continually compete among themselves for the leading position in the market, with occasional issues of competition coming from other local vendors.



In August 2024, Corbion acquired the bread improver business from Novotech Food Ingredients in India, strengthening its footprint in the Asia Pacific region. This acquisition enables Corbion to expand its functional ingredient offerings and cater to the rising demand for plant-based and alternative proteins in the region. As Asia Pacific emerges as a key growth hub for alternative protein solutions, investments like these are crucial for scaling production and meeting local consumer preferences. In May 2024, Goterra partnered with Skretting Australia to integrate Australian insect protein into aquaculture feeds. This collaboration supports the global shift toward sustainable protein sources, as insect-based protein gains traction for its low environmental impact and high nutritional value. By leveraging Goterra's insect robot technology, Skretting aims to validate insect meal as a viable protein alternative for aquaculture, aligning with the industry's push for sustainable and scalable protein solutions.

Source: Plant-based proteins are leading the market, driven by sustainability and consumer dietary shifts towards vegan and flexitarian diets.

Distribution Channel: Online channels are experiencing rapid growth at 9.34%, providing consumers with convenient access to diverse products.

Application: The food & beverages sector dominates, with alternative proteins being integral to plant-based meat, dairy alternatives, and snacks.

Geography: North America leads the market, fueled by high consumer demand and investment in innovative production technologies. Growth Factor: Increased consumer demand for sustainable food and growth in flexible dietary patterns are accelerating market expansion.

PROTEIN ALTERNATIVES MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expansion of Plant-Based Proteins

The demand for plant-based proteins continues to grow, driven by health-conscious consumers, ethical considerations, and environmental sustainability concerns. Proteins derived from soy, peas, lentils, chickpeas, and wheat are increasingly used in meat alternatives, dairy substitutes, protein bars, and ready-to-eat meals.

Food manufacturers are innovating with new formulations to enhance taste, texture, and nutritional value to meet consumer expectations. Companies like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods have successfully developed plant-based burgers that closely replicate the flavor, juiciness, and texture of real meat, contributing to the mainstream acceptance of plant-based proteins.

The expansion of plant-based options in fast-food chains, supermarkets, and restaurant menus has further increased visibility and accessibility, making them a staple in many diets.

Rising Precision Fermentation & Cellular Agriculture

Precision fermentation is transforming the alternative protein sector by enabling the production of dairy proteins, egg proteins, and other functional ingredients without using animal sources. This technology uses microbial fermentation to create proteins identical to those found in animal products, making them a viable alternative for industries such as dairy and baking. Similarly, cellular agriculture is advancing the development of cultivated meat, where meat cells are grown in bioreactors, eliminating the need for animal slaughter.

While cost remains a challenge, the scalability and regulatory approvals of these technologies will shape their long-term success in the market. Another key advantage of precision fermentation and cellular agriculture is their potential to reduce the environmental footprint of food production by significantly lowering greenhouse gas emissions, land use, and water consumption compared to conventional animal agriculture.

Growing Consumer Demand for Sustainable Food

Increasing awareness of climate change, deforestation, and greenhouse gas emissions has prompted consumers to seek eco-friendly food choices, including alternative proteins. The livestock industry is a major contributor to carbon emissions, water consumption, and land degradation, making plant-based and cultivated proteins an attractive sustainable solution. Many consumers are now factoring in environmental impact when making dietary choices, favoring brands with strong sustainability commitments.

ADM, Cargill, and Kerry Group have also expanded their plant-based product offerings, leveraging their expertise in alternative proteins to develop sustainable food solutions. These companies are actively investing in plant-based innovations to reduce environmental impact and support regenerative agriculture practices.

Growth in Vegan & Flexitarian Lifestyles

The vegan and flexitarian movements are gaining momentum, with more consumers opting for plant-based diets either fully or partially. While vegans avoid all animal products, flexitarians incorporate plant-based alternatives alongside traditional proteins, driving demand for hybrid meat-plant blends and alternative dairy options. This shift is fueled by health concerns, ethical considerations, and the growing availability of plant-based options in mainstream grocery stores and restaurants. F

ast-food chains like McDonald's, KFC, and Burger King have introduced plant-based menu options to cater to flexitarian and vegan customers, reflecting the widespread appeal of these diets.

High Production Costs

Companies investing in precision fermentation face high costs due to the complex process of producing alternative proteins. For example, Impossible Foods spends significantly on microbial engineering to produce heme, a key ingredient in the Impossible Burger, making production more expensive than traditional meat. Specialized bioreactors and controlled processing facilities are essential for scaling alternative protein production, and increasing capital investment requirements.

Nature's Fynd, which produces Fy protein using fermentation, requires advanced equipment that adds to operational costs. Alternative protein sources such as insect-based and cultivated proteins require controlled farming and processing conditions, making them more expensive than conventional proteins. Ynsect's AdalbaPro and Entomo Farms' cricket protein, for instance, face high expenses related to farming infrastructure and processing technology.

The high cost of nutrient-rich growth media is a significant challenge for cultivated meat and fermentation-based protein production. This expense limits large-scale affordability, affecting companies aiming to bring alternative proteins to a wider market.

ADM

Cargill

Glanbia

International Flavors & Fragrances

Kerry Group

Roquette Freres

Ingredion dsm-firmenich

