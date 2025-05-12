Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Football Games For Monday, May 12, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-05-12 06:15:00
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Monday, May 12, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.

Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian futsal, or international beach soccer, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes gamesisy and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Mexican Liga MX

  • 12:00 AM – Tigres UANL x Necaxa – Liga MX
    Channels: Disney+

Saudi Pro League

  • 8:00 AM – Al-Hilal x Al-Orobah – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
  • 10:00 AM – AL-Okhdood x Al-Nassr – Campeonato Saudita
    Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr


Italian Serie A

  • 8:30 AM – Venezia x Fiorentina – Serie A
    Channels: Disney+
  • 10:45 AM – Atalanta x Roma – Serie A
    Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+

Turkish Süperlig

  • 9:00 AM – Kayserispor x Antalyaspor – Süperlig
    Channels: Disney+

Spanish La Liga 2

  • 10:30 AM – Granada x Eibar – La Liga 2
    Channels: Disney+

English Championship

  • 11:00 AM – Sheffield United x Bristol City – Championship (Playoffs Semi-Final 2nd Leg)
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Brazilian Brasileirão

  • 3:00 PM – Santos x Ceará – Brasileirão
    Channels: Sportv and Premiere

Brazilian Brasileirão Série B

  • 4:00 PM – Botafogo-SP x Athletic – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: ESPN and Disney+
  • 6:00 PM – Amazonas x CRB – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: Disney+

Brazilian Brasileirão Série C

  • 2:30 PM – Itabaiana x Figueirense – Brasileirão Série C
    Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
  • 2:30 PM – Ituano x Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série C
    Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN

Brazilian Liga Futsal

  • 2:00 PM – Tubarão x Blumenau – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
  • 3:30 PM – Jaraguá x Pato Futsal – Liga Futsal
    Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial

Kings League Brasil

  • 2:00 PM – Furia x Desimpedidos – Kings League Brasil (Semifinal)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
  • 3:00 PM – Fluxo x Dendele FC – Kings League Brasil (Semifinal)
    Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
  • Argentinian Campeonato
    3:30 PM – River Plate x Barracas Central – Campeonato Argentino
    Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+

Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.

MENAFN12052025007421016031ID1109536684

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search