403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Football Games For Monday, May 12, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Find out the best football games for Monday, May 12, 2025, including match schedules and live broadcast information.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian futsal, or international beach soccer, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes gamesisy and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Mexican Liga MX
Saudi Pro League
Italian Serie A
Turkish Süperlig
Spanish La Liga 2
English Championship
Brazilian Brasileirão
Brazilian Brasileirão Série B
Brazilian Brasileirão Série C
Brazilian Liga Futsal
Kings League Brasil
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following European domestic leagues, South American competitions, Brazilian futsal, or international beach soccer, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes gamesisy and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
Mexican Liga MX
12:00 AM – Tigres UANL x Necaxa – Liga MX
Channels: Disney+
Saudi Pro League
8:00 AM – Al-Hilal x Al-Orobah – Campeonato Saudita
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
10:00 AM – AL-Okhdood x Al-Nassr – Campeonato Saudita
Channels: BandSports and Youtube/@canalgoatbr
Italian Serie A
8:30 AM – Venezia x Fiorentina – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
10:45 AM – Atalanta x Roma – Serie A
Channels: ESPN 3 and Disney+
Turkish Süperlig
9:00 AM – Kayserispor x Antalyaspor – Süperlig
Channels: Disney+
Spanish La Liga 2
10:30 AM – Granada x Eibar – La Liga 2
Channels: Disney+
English Championship
11:00 AM – Sheffield United x Bristol City – Championship (Playoffs Semi-Final 2nd Leg)
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão
3:00 PM – Santos x Ceará – Brasileirão
Channels: Sportv and Premiere
Brazilian Brasileirão Série B
4:00 PM – Botafogo-SP x Athletic – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: ESPN and Disney+
6:00 PM – Amazonas x CRB – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: Disney+
Brazilian Brasileirão Série C
2:30 PM – Itabaiana x Figueirense – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
2:30 PM – Ituano x Ponte Preta – Brasileirão Série C
Channels: Nosso Futebol and DAZN
Brazilian Liga Futsal
2:00 PM – Tubarão x Blumenau – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
3:30 PM – Jaraguá x Pato Futsal – Liga Futsal
Channels: Youtube/@canalgoatbr and Youtube/@LNFoficial
Kings League Brasil
2:00 PM – Furia x Desimpedidos – Kings League Brasil (Semifinal)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
3:00 PM – Fluxo x Dendele FC – Kings League Brasil (Semifinal)
Channels: Youtube/@CazeTV and Youtube/@KingsLeagueBrazil
Argentinian Campeonato
3:30 PM – River Plate x Barracas Central – Campeonato Argentino
Channels: ESPN 4 and Disney+
Note: All times are in local time (CEST) and subject to change. Check local listings for exact broadcast details.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment