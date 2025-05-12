403
Uruguay’S Poverty Measures Expose Gaps Between Growth Narratives And Lived Realities
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's National Statistics Institute (INE) reported a 9.1% income-based poverty rate for early 2024, down from 10.4% in 2023. This marks the first statistically significant drop in years.
Meanwhile, a new Multidimensional Poverty Index (IPM) unveiled in February 2025 revealed 18.9% of Uruguayans-661,000 people-face deprivation across education, housing, and employment, despite the nation's reputation for stability.
The World Bank estimates poverty at 6% using its $6.85/day international metric, highlighting how measurement frameworks shape perceptions.
Income-based figures suggest progress, with 45,000 escaping poverty since 2023 amid post-drought economic recovery and 3% real wage growth.
Yet the IPM exposes systemic cracks: rural areas suffer 21.4% multidimensional poverty versus Montevideo's 15.1%, while children and Afro-descendants face rates double the national average. Informal workers, lacking benefits, comprise 13% of the workforce.
Uruguay's economy , rebounding to 0.4% growth in 2024 after a recession, eyes 3.2% expansion in 2025 fueled by agriculture and exports.
Persistent 40-point Gini inequality scores and climate vulnerabilities complicate its middle-class dominance. Businesses eye opportunities in housing and education gaps, as policymakers debate targeting tools like the IPM.
Divergent metrics underscore a mercantile truth: stability attracts investment, but granular data reveals unmet demand. With 60% middle-class stability anchoring consumer markets, firms must navigate disparities to tap Uruguay's nuanced potential.
