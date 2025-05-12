403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Succession Showdown: Bolsonaro’S Legal Woes Fuel Battle Between Wife, Allies For 2026 Bid
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's conservative populists face a defining power struggle as former President Jair Bolsonaro, barred from office until 2030, battles coup-related charges that could land him in prison.
With his political survival at stake, allies vie to become his 2026 proxy-a race splitting his movement between family loyalty and pragmatic alliances.
Michelle Bolsonaro, the ex-president's wife, leads internal polls with 31.7% support against President Lula's 33.7%, buoyed by her evangelical ties and symbolic rallies.
São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas trails at 27.3% but counters with 61% approval in his state, leveraging infrastructure projects and appeals to moderates.
Bolsonaro 's son Eduardo, seeking asylum in the U.S., courts international backing from Trump allies while positioning himself as a bridge to hardline supporters. The ex-president's legal peril sharpens the urgency.
Charged in February 2025 with leading an armed criminal organization to overturn the 2022 election, he faces 33 co-defendants-including former ministers and military leaders-and potential 26-year sentences.
Prosecutors cite encrypted messages detailing plans to discredit voting systems, poison Lula , and assassinate Supreme Court justices. A conviction before 2026 could see Bolsonaro jailed during the campaign, crippling his influence.
His strategy pivots on two fronts: electing 40 Senate allies to shield him from impeachment and backing a successor capable of securing a presidential pardon. Michelle's candidacy energizes grassroots Bolsonaristas but risks alienating centrists.
Brazil's Right Faces Fragmentation and Internal Struggles
Tarcísio, though distrusted by the populist base, offers institutional credibility, with allies arguing he could negotiate judicial leniency. Internal fractures deepen. The Liberal Party rallies behind Michelle, staging rallies where she shares stages with Bolsonaro's sons.
The Republicanos party pushes Tarcísio, citing his governance record and broader appeal. Meanwhile, Eduardo's U.S. exile fuels speculation he aims to inherit his father's global conservative networks.
Lula's sliding approval-33.6% amid inflation woes-offers an opening, but Brazil's right remains fragmented. Bolsonaro's insistence on campaigning despite ineligibility underscores his bet on judicial appeals and symbolic defiance.
As legal deadlines loom, his choice between family legacy and coalition-building will determine whether his movement outlives its founder or fractures into irrelevance. The 2026 election, a replay of 2022's bitter divide, now hinges on a jailed kingmaker's gamble.
With his political survival at stake, allies vie to become his 2026 proxy-a race splitting his movement between family loyalty and pragmatic alliances.
Michelle Bolsonaro, the ex-president's wife, leads internal polls with 31.7% support against President Lula's 33.7%, buoyed by her evangelical ties and symbolic rallies.
São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas trails at 27.3% but counters with 61% approval in his state, leveraging infrastructure projects and appeals to moderates.
Bolsonaro 's son Eduardo, seeking asylum in the U.S., courts international backing from Trump allies while positioning himself as a bridge to hardline supporters. The ex-president's legal peril sharpens the urgency.
Charged in February 2025 with leading an armed criminal organization to overturn the 2022 election, he faces 33 co-defendants-including former ministers and military leaders-and potential 26-year sentences.
Prosecutors cite encrypted messages detailing plans to discredit voting systems, poison Lula , and assassinate Supreme Court justices. A conviction before 2026 could see Bolsonaro jailed during the campaign, crippling his influence.
His strategy pivots on two fronts: electing 40 Senate allies to shield him from impeachment and backing a successor capable of securing a presidential pardon. Michelle's candidacy energizes grassroots Bolsonaristas but risks alienating centrists.
Brazil's Right Faces Fragmentation and Internal Struggles
Tarcísio, though distrusted by the populist base, offers institutional credibility, with allies arguing he could negotiate judicial leniency. Internal fractures deepen. The Liberal Party rallies behind Michelle, staging rallies where she shares stages with Bolsonaro's sons.
The Republicanos party pushes Tarcísio, citing his governance record and broader appeal. Meanwhile, Eduardo's U.S. exile fuels speculation he aims to inherit his father's global conservative networks.
Lula's sliding approval-33.6% amid inflation woes-offers an opening, but Brazil's right remains fragmented. Bolsonaro's insistence on campaigning despite ineligibility underscores his bet on judicial appeals and symbolic defiance.
As legal deadlines loom, his choice between family legacy and coalition-building will determine whether his movement outlives its founder or fractures into irrelevance. The 2026 election, a replay of 2022's bitter divide, now hinges on a jailed kingmaker's gamble.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment