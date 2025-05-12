403
U.S. Banks Resist Global Climate Rules, Citing Economic Risks And Regulatory Overreach
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) American financial regulators are blocking international efforts to impose climate-risk mandates on banks, framing the rules as ideologically driven policies that threaten U.S. economic competitiveness.
At the center of the dispute lies the Basel Committee's Task Force on Climate-related Financial Risks (TFCR), which proposed binding standards for banks to disclose climate exposures, assess transition risks, and hold additional capital against carbon-intensive assets.
The Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) have led efforts to dilute these measures, arguing they exceed the Basel Committee's mandate.
U.S. officials downgraded the TFCR to a technical working group and stripped key provisions from draft rules, including mandatory financed emissions reporting.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the U.S. stance:“We are not climate policymakers-our role is narrowly focused on material financial risks.”
Wall Street banks fiercely opposed the original Basel III Endgame reforms, which would have forced large U.S. lenders to increase capital reserves by 16%-nearly double the EU's 9.9% requirement.
U.S. Banks Push Back on Climate Rules
JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, and Citigroup warned compliance costs could reduce lending to industries like energy and agriculture, disproportionately impacting lower-income communities. Their lobbying campaign included threats to sue the Fed if stricter rules advanced.
European regulators counter that climate risks are systemic, citing 2023's $380 billion in global climate disaster losses. The European Central Bank now mandates climate stress tests for EU banks, while the Bank of England requires transition plans for high-emission sectors.
U.S. resistance has left Basel's climate disclosure framework in limbo, with national regulators free to adopt weaker standards. Domestically, the clash reflects a deepening ideological divide.
Republicans and industry groups argue global climate rules prioritize progressive agendas over economic stability, pointing to the $673 billion in U.S. oil and gas financing since 2021.
Democrats, meanwhile, accuse regulators of ignoring clear threats-20 lawmakers recently criticized the Fed for lagging on climate preparedness. The Biden administration faces pressure on multiple fronts.
While Fed Vice Chair Michael Barr initially supported tougher capital rules, backlash from banks and GOP leaders forced a retreat. Michelle Bowman, Barr's successor, called climate mandates a“distraction” from core risks like credit and interest rates.
With Basel decisions requiring unanimous approval, U.S. opposition ensures global deadlock. This stalemate grants American banks a competitive edge in fossil fuel financing but raises long-term stability concerns.
As EU institutions adopt stricter standards, analysts warn fragmented rules could distort markets and leave the financial system unprepared for climate shocks. The outcome hinges on whether economic pragmatism trumps global risk mitigation-a debate reshaping finance in an era of escalating climate impacts.
